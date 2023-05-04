Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
College Baseball: Raiders drop 2 to St. Cloud

CLC at St. Cloud for a doubleheader Wednesday, May 3

Erubiel Ozuna head shot
Erubiel Ozuna
submitted
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:38 PM

ST. CLOUD — Erubiel Ozuna tallied three hits for the Central Lakes College Raiders across two games as the Raiders were swept by St. Cloud Tech in a doubleheader Wednesday, May 3.

Mason Argir picked up three RBIs for the Raiders in their 9-6 loss in Game One. Alonso Bacame hit a double and Ozuna went 2-3.

Noah Cekalla was 3-3 for the Raiders in their 4-2 loss in Game Two. Leo Villa went 2-2 with a walk in Game Two for CLC.

Game One

St. Cloud 9 11 1

Central Lakes 6 8 0

WP: Brooks Asche. LP: Adam Jensen. 2B: CLC-Alonso Bacame.

Game Two

St. Cloud 4 11 0

Central Lakes 2 8 0

WP: Carson Reeve. LP: Alonso Bacame. Division: CLC 4-6. Overall: CLC 15-12.

By Dispatch staff report
