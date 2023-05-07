99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College Baseball: Raiders drop best of 3 to Alexandria

Central Lakes College at Alexandria Sunday, May 7

Central Lakes College Baseball
Central Lake College's Alonso Bacame throws the ball in a game against Alexandria.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Today at 5:06 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Central Lakes College Raiders mustered five hits in their 8-1 loss to Alexandria in Game Three of a best of three series to get to the Region 13 Tournament Sunday, May 7.

Noah Cekalla scored the lone run for the Raiders in the loss.

The Raiders split with Alexandria Friday, May 5, to force a Game Three. The Raiders finished the season 16-14.

Alexandria 8 7 1

Central Lakes 1 5 4

LP: Devin Begay. Overall: CLC 16-14.

What To Read Next
Players celebrate a home run.
College
College Softball: Raiders knock off Itasca, claim top seed in Region
May 07, 2023 04:31 PM
Halle Zupan
College
College Softball: Raiders sweep Mesabi, earn top-seed in MCAC Tournament
May 03, 2023 09:43 PM
Erubiel Ozuna head shot
College
College Baseball: Raiders drop 2 to St. Cloud
May 03, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
A flyer for Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation's 25th anniversary celebration.
Local
BLACF celebrates 25th anniversary, new hire for donor relations and communications
May 06, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
vehicles driving on the road.
Local
Council receives estimate for Highway 210 pedestrian bridge
May 04, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Lake Mille Lacs ice piles up.
Local
Mille Lacs Lake ice on the move
May 02, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls
Trailer on street - north Brainerd
Local
Public to weigh in on on-street trailer parking regulations
May 05, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke