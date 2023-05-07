College Baseball: Raiders drop best of 3 to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — The Central Lakes College Raiders mustered five hits in their 8-1 loss to Alexandria in Game Three of a best of three series to get to the Region 13 Tournament Sunday, May 7.

Noah Cekalla scored the lone run for the Raiders in the loss.

The Raiders split with Alexandria Friday, May 5, to force a Game Three. The Raiders finished the season 16-14.

Alexandria 8 7 1

Central Lakes 1 5 4