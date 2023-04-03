50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
College Baseball: Raiders grab 2 wins

Central Lakes College plays two games Sunday, April 3

Beau Lepel
Today at 3:18 PM

MAUSTON, WISCONSIN — Beau Lepel reached base five times over two games to help the Central Lakes College sweep against Rainy River and Vermilion Sunday, April 2.

Lepel and Alonso Bacame both went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double for the Raiders in their 12-1 win against Rainy River in Game One.

Mason Argir recorded two RBIs with a double and Rylee Rauch ripped a double too.

Noah Cekalla got the win and pitched five innings with six strikeouts.

In Game Two, Erubiel Ozuna tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Raiders in their 4-3 win over Vermilion.

Game One

Rainy River 1 3 3

Central Lakes 12 10 0

WP: Noah Cekalla. LP: Jake Ouweneel. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch, Mason Argir, Beau Lepel, Alonso Bacame, RR-Kyle Sontag.

Game Two

Vermilion 3 6 3

Central Lakes 4 4 1

WP: Devin Begay. LP: Kelbee Woodham. Overall: CLC 8-5. Next: at Fergus Falls (2) 1 p.m. Friday, April 7.

