College Baseball: Raiders net big win against Dakota College

TUCSON, ARIZONA — Adam Braun went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 11-1 win over Dakota College Monday, March 13.

Rylee Rauch, Alonso Bacame and Justin Stalboerger each recorded doubles for the Raiders.

Mason Argir earned the win. He pitched four innings and struck out five.

Dakota 1 4 0

Central Lakes 11 9 0