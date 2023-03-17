College Baseball: Raiders split another doubleheader

TUCSON, ARIZONA — Noah Cekalla pitched six innings and struck out five to help the Central Lakes College Raiders notch an 8-3 win in Game One of a doubleheader with the Abbotsford Cardinals Thursday, March 16.

Rylee Rauch went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Adam Braun ripped a double and recorded a double in the Game One win.

Abbotsford used a three-run sixth inning to clip the Raiders 4-3 in Game Two. Luis Diaz pitched all six innings and struck out seven.

The Raiders only tallied three hits in Game One with Devin Waldorf’s double being the only extra-base hit.

Game One

Abbotsford 3 5 0

Central Lakes 8 6 0

WP: Noah Cekalla. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch, Adam Braun.

Game Two

Abbotsford 4 7 0

Central Lakes 3 3 0