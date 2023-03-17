6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College Baseball: Raiders split another doubleheader

Central Lakes College vs Abbotsford for two games Thursday, March 16

Noah Cekalla
Noah Cekalla
Today at 9:27 PM

TUCSON, ARIZONA — Noah Cekalla pitched six innings and struck out five to help the Central Lakes College Raiders notch an 8-3 win in Game One of a doubleheader with the Abbotsford Cardinals Thursday, March 16.

Rylee Rauch went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Adam Braun ripped a double and recorded a double in the Game One win.

Abbotsford used a three-run sixth inning to clip the Raiders 4-3 in Game Two. Luis Diaz pitched all six innings and struck out seven.

The Raiders only tallied three hits in Game One with Devin Waldorf’s double being the only extra-base hit.

Game One

Abbotsford 3 5 0

Central Lakes 8 6 0

WP: Noah Cekalla. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch, Adam Braun.

Game Two

Abbotsford 4 7 0

Central Lakes 3 3 0

LP: Luis Diaz. 2B: CLC-David Waldorf. 3B: CLC-. HR: CLC-. Overall: CLC 4-5. Next: vs. Dakota College 11 a.m. Friday, March 17.

What To Read Next
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, left, speaks with Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensa during the Gophers’ Pro Day at Larson Football Performance Center in Minneapolis on March 15, 2023.
College
Vikings display their relationship with Gophers at UMN’s Pro Day
March 16, 2023 07:38 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Callahan_Marissa.jpg
College
College Softball: Raiders end Florida trip with 2 losses
March 15, 2023 08:27 PM
Rylee Rauch
College
College Baseball: Raiders split with Lake Region State College
March 15, 2023 12:47 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
031623.S.FF.Spuds.BBB.10
Prep
Boys Basketball: Spuds down Brainerd again in playoffs
March 15, 2023 09:09 PM
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
A basketball player goes up for a layup.
Prep
Girls Basketball: Goodhue rebounds from slow start to top Rangers
March 15, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
Election judges at Crow Wing Township town hall.
Local
Area townships elect supervisors, treasurers
March 15, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Tim Speier
f10435-20210113-mille-lacs-sign-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Despite mounting legal costs, Mille Lacs County plans to appeal ruling in tribal case
March 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News