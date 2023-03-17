College Baseball: Raiders split another doubleheader
Central Lakes College vs Abbotsford for two games Thursday, March 16
TUCSON, ARIZONA — Noah Cekalla pitched six innings and struck out five to help the Central Lakes College Raiders notch an 8-3 win in Game One of a doubleheader with the Abbotsford Cardinals Thursday, March 16.
Rylee Rauch went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Adam Braun ripped a double and recorded a double in the Game One win.
Abbotsford used a three-run sixth inning to clip the Raiders 4-3 in Game Two. Luis Diaz pitched all six innings and struck out seven.
The Raiders only tallied three hits in Game One with Devin Waldorf’s double being the only extra-base hit.
Game One
Abbotsford 3 5 0
Central Lakes 8 6 0
WP: Noah Cekalla. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch, Adam Braun.
Game Two
Abbotsford 4 7 0
Central Lakes 3 3 0
LP: Luis Diaz. 2B: CLC-David Waldorf. 3B: CLC-. HR: CLC-. Overall: CLC 4-5. Next: vs. Dakota College 11 a.m. Friday, March 17.
