College Baseball: Raiders split with Lake Region State College

Central Lakes College played a doubleheader with Lake Region State College Tuesday, March 14

Rylee Rauch
Today at 12:47 PM

TUCSON, Arizona — Rylee Rauch tallied four hits and four RBIs over two games as the Central Lakes College Raiders split a doubleheader with Lake Region State College Tuesday, March 14.

Rauch went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Raiders in their 10-6 Game One loss. Noah Cekalla added three hits with a double and two RBIs.

The game was tied 6-6 headed into the eighth inning before the Raiders allowed four runs in the top of the inning.

Alonso Bacame started Game One and pitched four innings with three strikeouts.

In Game Two, Erubiel Ozuna went 2-4 with two RBIs in the Raiders’ 10-2 win. Mason Argir tallied two hits while Ivan Villa, Leo Villa and Devin Waldorf all ripped doubles.

Adam Jensen got the start and struck out five batters over five innings to get the win. Ben Dornseif earned a two-inning save and struck out three.

Game One

Lake Region State College 10 12 1

Central Lakes 6 9 3

LP: Austin Meister. 2B: CLC-Rylee Rauch (2), Noah Cekalla.

Game Two

Lake Region State College 2 6 3

Central Lakes 10 10 2

WP: Adam Jensen. LP: Brady Omdahl. Sv: Ben Dornseif. 2B: CLC-Leo Villa, Ivan Villa, Devin Waldorf. Overall: CLC 3-4. Next: Central Lakes vs. Abbotsford at Tucson, Arizona 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16 (2).

