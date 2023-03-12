6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
College Baseball: Raiders start season 1-3

Central Lakes College in Tucson Arizona for four games

March 12, 2023 04:32 PM

TUCSON, ARIZONA — Central Lakes College opened its season with a 4-3 loss to Williston College and a 7-6 loss to Miles Community College Saturday, March 11.

Noah Cekalla hit a double and recorded two RBIs in the loss to Miles. Erik Bungum also went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs against Miles.

The Raiders recorded their first win of the season Sunday, March 12, with a 11-0 win over California Miramar.

Devin Begay struck out five over six innings to get the win. Adam Braun went 3-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs.

Rylee Rauch and Erubiel Ozuna each tallied two RBIs in the win.

In their second game Sunday, the Raiders fell 16-5 to Bismarck State. Mason Argir blasted a home run and tallied three RBIs for CLC. Cekalla recorded a double in the loss.

Game One

Williston College 4

Central Lakes 3

Game Two

Miles Community 7 8 1

Central Lakes 6 6 2

WP: Luis Diaz. LP: Jacob Walker. 2B: CLC-Noah Cekalla, Erik Bungum. 3B: CLC-Beau Lepel.

Game One

California Miramar 0 3 3

Central Lakes 11 12 2

WP: Devin Begay. 2B: CLC-Adam Braun. 3B: CLC- Erubiel Ozuna, Brett Letness. HR: CLC-Adam Braun.

Game Two

Bismarck State 16 11 2

Central Lakes 5 8 0

WP: Mitch Sand. LP: Austin Meister. 2B: CLC-Noah Cekalla. HR: CLC-Mason Argir. Overall: CLC 1-3. Next: CLC vs Dakota College noon Monday, March 13.

