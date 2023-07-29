College Softball: Ceynowa transfers to Houston

Clare Ceynowa is now a Houston Cougar.

The 2020 Brainerd graduate entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons with the Minnesota Gophers. Her commitment to the University of Houston was put on social media Monday, July 24.

“Houston really just felt right,” Ceynowa said. “The coaches just really believed in me and I believe in everything they had to share about their culture and their program.”

Ceynowa spent last season as the backup catcher. She appeared in 13 games and made nine plate appearances. She went 2-for-6 with two walks and a hit by pitch. She recorded a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.

The Gophers finished 38-19 and lost in Regionals last season.

Ceynowa did not appear in a game for the Gophers in 2021 or 2022. She finished Academic All-Big Ten in both 2022 and 2023.

With the Cougars, Ceynowa gets a chance to be the starting catcher.

“When I went into the transfer portal I was really looking for a program where I could contribute on the field,” Ceynowa said. “Houston is that place, so I’m going to go in and help them behind the plate and be a leader there. I’m just super excited for the opportunity.”

Houston last season finished 20-30 in their last season competing in the American Athletic Conference. Next season, the Cougars will play in the Big 12 Conference.

“It’s a big jump from the AAC to the Big 12,” Ceynowa said. “They’ll be a Power 5 school and it’s going to be a rebuilding year, but I’m super excited. I’m going to be playing with some of the girls I played with this summer in Florida. It just felt like the right choice and somewhere I can contribute on the field.”

Ceynowa has three years of eligibility left. She’ll finish her undergraduate degree in the fall of 2024 at the University of Houston and go into graduate school.

“It’s a fresh start and a new state,” Ceynowa said. “It’ll be a little different for me, but it’ll be a good reset and I’ll be able to contribute on the field after some struggles with injuries.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.

