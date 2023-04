College Softball: Raiders dismantle Vermilion in sweep

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes College Raiders tallied 27 hits across two games in their doubleheader sweep of Vermilion Wednesday, April 19.

Emma Tautges went 2-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Raiders in their 13-0 win in Game One.

Gabrielle Dulas tallied two hits including a double and two RBIs for the Raiders. Zakia Herron and Hannah Christile record two RBIs apiece in Game One too.

Marissa Callahan recorded a double and scored a run in Game One. Jill Thompson earned the win and struck out four in five innings pitched.

Herron went 4-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Raiders in their 18-7 Game Two win.

Callahan went 3-4 with all three of her hits being doubles and drove in three runs. Halle Zupan ripped two doubles as well.

Hannah Christle recorded a triple for her only hit in Game Two.

Callahan got the win in the circle and struck out five in five innings.

Game One

Vermilion 0

Central Lakes 13 10 1

WP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Emma Tautges, Marissa Callahan, Gabrielle Dulas.

Game Two

Vermilion 7

Central Lakes 18 17 2

WP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron, Halle Zupan (2), Marissa Callahan (3). 3B: CLC-Hannah Christle. Division: CLC 5-1. Overall: CLC 7-14. Next: CLC hosts Rainy River (2) noon Saturday, April 22.