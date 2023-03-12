6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
College Softball: Raiders drop 2 to Rams

Central Lakes College vs Anoka-Ramsey Saturday, March 11

Zakia Herron
Submitted
March 12, 2023 04:04 PM

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA — Zakia Herron tallied six hits including a 5-for-5 performance in Game Two as the Central Lakes College Raiders got swept in their doubleheader with Anoka-Ramsey Saturday, March 11.

In Game One, Halle Zupan blasted a three-run home run and Emma Tautges went 3-4 with a double in the Raiders’ 9-6 loss. Herron recorded a triple.

In Game Two, Herron had five hits including a home run and a double in the Raiders’ 14-7 loss.

Marisaa Callahan went 2-3 with two RBIs in Game Two.

Anoka-Ramsey’s Alyssa Meadows hit three home runs for the Rams in Game Two.

Game One

Anoka-Ramsey 9 12 2

Central Lakes 6 8 1

WP: Molly Gross. LP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Emma Tautges; AR-Lyla Galli, Molly Gross (2), Maddie Bottineau. 3B: CLC-Zakia Herron. HR: CLC-Halle Zupan, AR-Hailey Babcock.

Game Two

Anoka-Ramsey 14 18 2

Central Lakes 7 14 3

WP: Maddie Bottineau. LP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron, Gabrielle Dulas, Halle Zupan, Morgan Majerus, Sophia Laube; AR-Hailey Babcock (2), Molly Gross, Emma Hurd. HR: CLC-Zakia Herron; AR-Lyla Galli, Alyssa Meadows (3). Overall: CLC 0-2. Next: Central Lakes vs. Lewis and Clark 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

