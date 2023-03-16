College Softball: Raiders end Florida trip with 2 losses

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA — Marissa Callahan belted a two-run home run as she went 2-3 with two RBI for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they lost 9-3 to Division II Lewis and Clark Community College in the first of two games Wednesday, March 15.

Emma Tautges tallied three hits for the Raiders while Halle Zupan and Hannah Christle each had two hits.

Callahan was tagged with the loss as she pitched seven innings and struck out six.

The Raiders lost the final game of their spring trip 8-0 to Division II Iowa Central Community College.

Tautges and Christle each recorded singles for the Raiders while Jill Thompson struck out four in four innings of work.

Game One

Lewis & Clark 9 9 0

Central Lakes 3 10 0

LP: Marissa Callahan. HR: CLC-Marissa Callahan.

Game Two

Iowa Central 8 7 0

Central Lakes 0 2 2