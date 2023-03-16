6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College Softball: Raiders end Florida trip with 2 losses

Central Lakes finishes Florida trip Wednesday, March 15

Callahan_Marissa.jpg
Today at 8:27 PM

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA — Marissa Callahan belted a two-run home run as she went 2-3 with two RBI for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they lost 9-3 to Division II Lewis and Clark Community College in the first of two games Wednesday, March 15.

Emma Tautges tallied three hits for the Raiders while Halle Zupan and Hannah Christle each had two hits.

Callahan was tagged with the loss as she pitched seven innings and struck out six.

The Raiders lost the final game of their spring trip 8-0 to Division II Iowa Central Community College.

Tautges and Christle each recorded singles for the Raiders while Jill Thompson struck out four in four innings of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Game One

Lewis & Clark 9 9 0

Central Lakes 3 10 0

LP: Marissa Callahan. HR: CLC-Marissa Callahan.

Game Two

Iowa Central 8 7 0

Central Lakes 0 2 2

LP: Jill Thompson. Overall: CLC 0-8. Next: Central Lakes College in three games in Blaine 7:30 a.m. Friday, March 24.

What To Read Next
Rylee Rauch
College
College Baseball: Raiders split with Lake Region State College
March 15, 2023 12:47 PM
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and teammate Illinois Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer (24) pressure Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Jaden Henley (24) during the first half of a Feb. 20, 2023 game in Champaign, Illinois.
College
Gophers lose 4 athletes to transfer portal
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Adam Braun
College
College Baseball: Raiders net big win against Dakota College
March 13, 2023 09:00 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
f10435-20210113-mille-lacs-sign-1400.jpg
Minnesota
Despite mounting legal costs, Mille Lacs County plans to appeal ruling in tribal case
March 15, 2023 10:34 AM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
Lakes Area Skatepark logo
Local
Pints for a Purpose to benefit skate park nonprofit
March 15, 2023 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Icicles melting in the sun
Local
Forecast calls for wintry mix, warm Wednesday
March 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
People drape a banner over a railing
Local
Astera Health in Wadena hosts open house March 18
March 15, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report