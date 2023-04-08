50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College Softball: Raiders grab 2 wins in Blaine

Central Lakes College play three games Saturday, April 8

Tautges-Emma.JPG
Emma Tautges
Today at 6:46 PM

BLAINE — Emma Tautges tallied five hits, scored five runs, drove in five runs and blasted two home runs for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they picked up two wins in three games Saturday, April 8.

Tautges went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Raiders’ 7-1 Game One win over Northland.

Zaika Herron ripped a double and recorded two RBIs for the Raiders in the win. Marissa Callahan earned the win in the circle with 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

Tautges blasted another home run against Northland in Game Two to help the Raiders win 15-7. Morgan Majerus led the Raiders with three hits including a triple and a home run and finished with five RBIs.

Hailey Wright and Sophia Laube each ripped a double in the Game Two while Halle Zupan drove in two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jill Thompson earned the win for the Raiders in Game Two and struck out two.

The Raiders lost their third game on the day to Dakota County 2-1. Callahan led the way with two hits including a double and drove in the lone run for the Raiders on a sacrifice fly.

Tautges pitched six innings and struck out four to get the loss.

Game One

Northland 1

Central Lakes 7 4 1

WP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron. HR: CLC-Emma Tautges.

Game Two

Northland 7

Central Lakes 15 12 0

WP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Hailey Wright, Sophia Laube. 3B: CLC-Morgan Majerus. HR: CLC-Emma Tautges, Morgan Majerus.

Game Three

Dakota County 2

Central Lakes 1 6 2

LP: Emma Tautges. 2B: CLC-Marissa Callahan. Overall: CLC 4-13. Next: CLC at Mesabi Range (2) 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

What To Read Next
IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
College
Michigan's Adam Fantilli crowned Hobey Baker Award winner
April 07, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
College
Quinnipiac's grit enough to put away Michigan and set up Frozen Four title game with Gophers
April 07, 2023 01:51 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
College
Luke Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers into Frozen Four title game
April 06, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
prm-2023-2nd-pub-delinquent-tax.jpg
News
2023 Crow Wing County, MN Delinquent Tax List
April 07, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
BD-News General graph
Business
Morrie’s Auto Group expands in Little Falls
April 08, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Knights of Columbus free throw place winners
Prep
Basketball: Area features two state free throw champs
April 08, 2023 04:57 AM
Above and Beyond logo
Local
Brainerd Public Schools accepting nominations for Above and Beyond awards
April 08, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report