College Softball: Raiders grab 2 wins in Blaine

BLAINE — Emma Tautges tallied five hits, scored five runs, drove in five runs and blasted two home runs for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they picked up two wins in three games Saturday, April 8.

Tautges went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Raiders’ 7-1 Game One win over Northland.

Zaika Herron ripped a double and recorded two RBIs for the Raiders in the win. Marissa Callahan earned the win in the circle with 13 strikeouts over seven innings.

Tautges blasted another home run against Northland in Game Two to help the Raiders win 15-7. Morgan Majerus led the Raiders with three hits including a triple and a home run and finished with five RBIs.

Hailey Wright and Sophia Laube each ripped a double in the Game Two while Halle Zupan drove in two runs.

Jill Thompson earned the win for the Raiders in Game Two and struck out two.

The Raiders lost their third game on the day to Dakota County 2-1. Callahan led the way with two hits including a double and drove in the lone run for the Raiders on a sacrifice fly.

Tautges pitched six innings and struck out four to get the loss.

Game One

Northland 1

Central Lakes 7 4 1

WP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron. HR: CLC-Emma Tautges.

Game Two

Northland 7

Central Lakes 15 12 0

WP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Hailey Wright, Sophia Laube. 3B: CLC-Morgan Majerus. HR: CLC-Emma Tautges, Morgan Majerus.

Game Three

Dakota County 2

Central Lakes 1 6 2