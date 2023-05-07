99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports College

College Softball: Raiders knock off Itasca, claim top seed in Region

Central Lakes College hosts Itasca Saturday, May 6

Players celebrate a home run.
Central Lakes College's Gabrielle Dulas runs the bases after hitting a home run against Itasca on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference North Division tournament championship game at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 4:31 PM

BRAINERD — Gabrielle Dulas went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 9-1 win over Itasca Saturday, May 6, to advance to the Region Tournament as the top seed.

The Raiders trailed 1-0 and jumped for nine runs in the fifth inning to win. Emma Tautges ripped a double while Marissa Callahan had two hits and two RBIs.

Callahan picked up the win and struck out five in three innings pitched. The Raiders are the top seed for the Region Tournament which starts Saturday, May 13.

Player celebrates a teammates home run.
Central Lakes College's Halley Zupan celebrates as she heads to home plate after teammate Gabrielle Dulas hit a home run against Itasca on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference North Division tournament championship game at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Itasca 1

Central Lakes 9 9 0

WP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Emma Tautges. HR: CLC-Gabrielle Dulas Overall: CLC 13-14. Next: CLC hosts the Region Tournament May 13-14.

