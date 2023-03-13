6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
College Softball: Raiders lose twice to Rowan

Central Lakes College vs Rowan College South Jersey Sunday, March 12

Emma Tautges
March 13, 2023 02:31 PM

TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA — Emma Tautges went 4-for-8 with a home run in two games as the Central Lakes College Raiders were swept by Rowan College in a doubleheader Sunday, March 12.

In Game One, Tautges went 3-4 with a solo home run in the Raiders’ 5-3 loss. Zakia Herron, Halle Zupan and Marissa Callahan all tallied two hits. Herron recorded two doubles.

Jill Thompson pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs in the loss. She also ripped a double.

In Game Two, Zupan, Hannah Christle and Sophia Laube all recorded doubles in the 8-6 loss.

Seven different players recorded two hits for the Raiders and they pounded 16 hits as a team.

Callahan pitched seven innings and allowed five earned runs.

Game One

Rowan College 5

Central Lakes 3 10 2

LP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron (2), Jill Thompson. HR: CLC-Emma Tautges.

Game Two

Rowan College 8

Central Lakes 6 16 2

LP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Halle Zupan, Hannah Christle, Sophia Laube. Overall: CLC 0-4. Next: Central Lakes vs. Lewis and Clark 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 14.

