Sports College

College Softball: Raiders notch 1st win

Central Lakes College played three games Friday, March 24

Today at 4:10 PM

BLAINE — Marissa Callahan went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs for the Central Lakes College Raiders to help them record their first win of the season with an 11-4 victory over Rainy River Friday, March 24.

The Rainy River game was the second of three games the Raiders would play. Emma Tautges and Hailey Wright also drove in two runs in the win against Rainy River.

Jill Thompson earned the win and struck out six in seven innings pitched.

Callahan went 2-2 with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-7 loss to Hamline’s junior varsity. She also pitched all seven innings and struck out four.

Zakia Herron went 2-5 with a double and Gabirelle Dulas recorded a double with two RBIs in the loss to Hamline.

Tautges blasted a home run for the Raiders’ only run in their 9-1 loss to Anoka-Ramsey in their third game Friday. She also suffered the loss in the pitching circle.

Callahan recorded two hits which brought her total to seven over the three games.

Game One

Hamline 9

Central Lakes 7 9 1

LP: Marissa Callahan. 2B: CLC-Zakia Herron, Halle Zupan, Gabrielle Dulas. HR: CLC-Marissa Callahan.

Game Two

Rainy River 4

Central Lakes 11 12 0

WP: Jill Thompson. 2B: CLC-Halle Zupan, Hailey Wright. HR: CLC-Marissa Callahan.

Game Three

Anoka-Ramsey 9 11 1

Central Lakes 1 6 1

LP: Emma Tautges. HR: CLC-Emma Tautges. Overall: CLC 1-9. Next: CLC vs. Rochester 1 p.m. Friday, March 31.

