College Softball: Raiders sweep Mesabi, earn top-seed in MCAC Tournament

Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range for a doubleheader Wednesday, May 3

Halle Zupan
Halle Zupan
Today at 9:43 PM

VIRGINIA — Halle Zupan finished with three hits including a double and a home run for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their doubleheader sweep of Mesabi Range 9-2 and 11-0 Wednesday, May 3.

Morgan Majerus went 3-for-4 with a home run in Game One for the Raiders. Gabrielle Dulas also homered for CLC as a part of her two-hit game.

Jill Thompson earned the win in Game One and struck out four in seven innings pitched. She also went 2-4 with a double and 4 RBIs.

Thompson also recorded 4 RBIs for the Raiders in Game Two. Zupan homered and finished with two RBIs in Game Two.

Emma Tautges got the win and struck out six in five innings pitched for the Raiders.

CLC earns the No. 1 seed in the MCAC Tournament and hosts the winner of Rainy River and Mesabi Range at 5 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Game One

Mesabi Range 2 5 1

Central Lakes 9 11 0

WP: Jill Thompson. LP: Jasmine Heikkila. 2B: CLC-Halle Zupan, Jill Thompson. HR: CLC-Gabrielle Dulas Morgan Majerus.

Game Two

Mesabi Range 0 2 6

Central Lakes 11 7 0

WP: Emma Tautges. LP: Lillian Archambeau. 2B: CLC-Marissa Callahan. HR: CLC-Halle Zupan. Division: CLC 7-1. Overall: CLC 11-14.

