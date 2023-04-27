College Softball: Tautges and Callahan honored by MCAC

Central Lakes College’s Marissa Callahan was named the MCAC Northern Division Softball Position Player of the Week.

Callahan went 9-for-12 with four doubles, four runs scored and six RBIs last week in four wins for the Raiders last week.

Central Lakes College pitcher Emma Tautges was named the MCAC North Division Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Tautges threw a shutout in her one appearance where she struck out two and gave up no runs on four hits against Itasca.