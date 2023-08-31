College Volleyball: Raiders notch sweep in home opener

BRAINERD — Good defense can be the remedy for a slow offense and the Central Lakes College Raiders used that formula to win their fourth straight match 3-0 over Northland Community College Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The Raiders played a sluggish Game One where they fell behind the Pioneers 8-4 before coming back to win 25-20. The Raiders got off to a faster start in Game Two as they led 7-2 but Northland responded with an eight-point run to take a 10-7 lead.

CLC turned the flow back in their favor for a 25-21 win and they closed out the match with a 25-19 in the third set.

Jenna Pelnis was the leading force on defense with 13 digs and positioned herself to combat a strong hitting game from Northland.

“We have been called scrappy, not just by me but by other people, and we are not afraid of big hitters,” CLC head coach Jane Peterson said. “We can defend hitters who hit to different spots and we can make adjustments. We have done that and that is exciting that we have multiple adjustments we can make. It is helpful to have Jenna (Pelnis) who makes a lot of plays look easy but that is because she has read the hitter and is in the right place.”

Kalli Papenfuss led the offense with 12 kills and one ace serve. She also tallied 12 digs and one block. Pioneer defenders were able to get a hand one her kill shots, but it didn’t matter.

“It depends on the team and how big their block is because I am a shorter hitter so if it is a bigger block I am not going to hit like that but they didn’t have that strong of a block tonight so I decided to use my shots,” Papenfuss said.

Peterson added that it can be a part of the game plan to put the defenders in bad positions when defending the kill shot.

“Sometimes you are intentionally doing that and if defenders are playing in the middle of the court they may touch it,” Peterson said. “It depends on what type of defense they are playing. I am trying to get hitters to be aggressive and be a better offensive team. We are usually a pretty scrappy team.”

The Raiders were a scrappy team in the early part of the match and were having issues finding continuity on offense. They trailed 18-16 in the first game and had just three kills, but they went on an eight-point run with kills from Chesney Phillipp, Papenfuss and Adrianna Pohlkamp to put the game out of reach at 24-18.

“I think it took a while for the crowd to get going but the pace of the game was really slow,” Peterson said. “It’s a lot slower than the pace we have played before and part of that is the other team slowing it down and part of that is our being unsure for some reason but it is really helpful when you have students who are involved. Players know that and appreciate it.”

Northland responded in Game Two and was effective attacking the Raiders defense early in the set but a kill from Papenfuss gave the Raiders an 18-17 lead and another kill from Papenfuss and Izzy Pennertz made it 21-18 as they went on to win 25-21.

The key part of Game Three came with the game tied at nine. A kill from Morgan and another from Isidreana Lopez, along with a receive error from the Pioneers made it 12-9 CLC. After Northland got the next point the Raiders scored five of the next seven, punctuated by two kills from Lopez to lead 18-12. A tip from Papenfuss closed out the match with the Raiders winning 25-19.

“(Northland) has won some matches and clearly have some people who can hit and luckily they made enough mistakes that made it not too hard because we were very far from our best and how we have played before and hopefully on Friday we will have an opportunity to show what we really are,” Peterson said.

Papenfuss noted that the biggest improvement in her mind was on defense and she also appreciated the energy that the crowd brough to the game.

“I thought our serve-receive was a lot better today and that is something we have been working on in practice,” she said.

“It is nice to have a loud environment because when it is quiet our energy is down on the court and it is nice when they are there to lift us up and build off of each other.”

Northland 20 21 19

Central Lakes 25 25 25

Raider statistics

Kalli Papenfuss 12 kills, 1 ace serve, 12 digs, 1 block

Chesney Phillips 6 kills

Jenna Pelnis 13 digs

Morgan Majerus 3 kills, 11 digs

Izzy Pennertz 3 kills, 1 block

Gretchen Eckhoff 17 set assists, 3 ace serves

Isidreana Lopez 8 kills, 6 digs, 1 block

Emma Simon 12 set assists, 4 digs

Arianna Pohlkamp 1 kill