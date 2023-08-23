College Volleyball: Raiders split opening tournament

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS — Kalli Papenfuss recorded 33 kills and Emma Simon 56 set assists for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they split four games in a NJCAA Showcase Aug. 18-19 in Rockford, Illinois.

Chesney Phillips tallied 20 kills and Gretchen Eckhoff 42 set assists.

The Raiders lost their opening two matches 3-0 and 3-1. They bounced back to win two five-set matches the next day.

College of DuPage 25 25 29

Central Lakes 13 21 27

Carl Sandburg 25 24 25 25

Central Lakes 14 26 16 17

Joilet 18 20 25 25 16

Central Lakes 25 25 11 9 18

Harper 22 23 25 25 14

Central Lakes 25 25 22 11 16

Raider statistics (kills, set assists, blocks, digs, ace serves)

Kalli Papenfuss 33 kills

Emily Lepinski 2 kills

Chesney Phillips 20 kills

Jenna Pelnis 2 kills, 8 set assists

Morgan Majerus 13 kills

Izzy Pennertz 17 kills

Gretchen Eckhoff 42 set assists

Isidreana Lopez 20 kills

Emma Simon 56 set assists

Arianna Pohlkamp 3 kills