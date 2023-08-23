College Volleyball: Raiders split opening tournament
Central Lakes College results from Aug. 18-19.
ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS — Kalli Papenfuss recorded 33 kills and Emma Simon 56 set assists for the Central Lakes College Raiders as they split four games in a NJCAA Showcase Aug. 18-19 in Rockford, Illinois.
Chesney Phillips tallied 20 kills and Gretchen Eckhoff 42 set assists.
The Raiders lost their opening two matches 3-0 and 3-1. They bounced back to win two five-set matches the next day.
College of DuPage 25 25 29
Central Lakes 13 21 27
Carl Sandburg 25 24 25 25
Central Lakes 14 26 16 17
Joilet 18 20 25 25 16
Central Lakes 25 25 11 9 18
Harper 22 23 25 25 14
Central Lakes 25 25 22 11 16
Raider statistics (kills, set assists, blocks, digs, ace serves)
Kalli Papenfuss 33 kills
Emily Lepinski 2 kills
Chesney Phillips 20 kills
Jenna Pelnis 2 kills, 8 set assists
Morgan Majerus 13 kills
Izzy Pennertz 17 kills
Gretchen Eckhoff 42 set assists
Isidreana Lopez 20 kills
Emma Simon 56 set assists
Arianna Pohlkamp 3 kills
Overall: CLC 2-2.
ADVERTISEMENT