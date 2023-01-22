Men’s College Basketball: Mesabi Range bests CLC
Central Lakes at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
VIRGINIA — Josh Rogers tallied 12 points and Carrson Jones finished with 10 points as the Central Lakes College Raiders lost 75-57 to the Mesabi Range Norse, Saturday, Jan. 21.
Mesabi Range 31 44 – 75
Central Lakes 28 29 – 57
MESABI RANGE
Glentrel Carter 5, Kaeleb Roberts 1, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 13, Johnny Spencer 18, Mark Campbell II 10, Zion Sanford 8, Chris Rogers 3, Anthony Rayson 4. FG 30-71 (42.3%), FT 9-18 (50%). 3-point 6-28 (21.4%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Carrson Jones 10, Anthony Burch 9, Langston Binns 5, Denzil Walker 8, Josh Rogers 12, Broden Fleisher 3, David Hosea 8, Michael Scott 2. FG 20-59 (33.9%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 6-22 (27.3%). Division: 5-1. Overall: 11-7. Next: CLC at Vermillion 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
