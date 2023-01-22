STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Men’s College Basketball: Mesabi Range bests CLC

Central Lakes at Mesabi Range Jan. 21

CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
January 22, 2023 05:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA — Josh Rogers tallied 12 points and Carrson Jones finished with 10 points as the Central Lakes College Raiders lost 75-57 to the Mesabi Range Norse, Saturday, Jan. 21.

Mesabi Range 31 44 – 75

Central Lakes 28 29 – 57

MESABI RANGE

Glentrel Carter 5, Kaeleb Roberts 1, Nataj Sanders 13, Ziaire Davis 13, Johnny Spencer 18, Mark Campbell II 10, Zion Sanford 8, Chris Rogers 3, Anthony Rayson 4. FG 30-71 (42.3%), FT 9-18 (50%). 3-point 6-28 (21.4%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 10, Anthony Burch 9, Langston Binns 5, Denzil Walker 8, Josh Rogers 12, Broden Fleisher 3, David Hosea 8, Michael Scott 2. FG 20-59 (33.9%), FT 11-19 (57.9%). 3-point 6-22 (27.3%). Division: 5-1. Overall: 11-7. Next: CLC at Vermillion 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGEMEN'S BASKETBALL
What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers start strong but can’t finish in 60-56 loss to Michigan
Minnesota gave itself ‘a chance,’ coach Ben Johnson said, but foul trouble for leading scorer Dawson Garcia was an issue
January 22, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Samantha Quigley
College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders stay undefeated in division with win
Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
January 22, 2023 05:31 PM
STP-L-jea 8242 GOHOCK-0121
College
Jacob Truscott's OT goal finally puts away slow-starting Gophers
The Minnesota Gophers rallied twice in their Saturday game with Michigan, but could not find overtime magic for the second night in a row, settling for a split of their weekend Big Ten series.
January 21, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
STP-L-jea 1529 GOHOCK-0121
College
Matthew Knies beats the clock, OT shot lifts Gophers over Michigan
A power-play goal in the final seconds of overtime was the difference-maker as the Minnesota Gophers came from behind for a critical Big Ten win over Michigan on Friday.
January 20, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers