Men’s College Basketball: Raiders end 2022 with a win

BRAINERD — It was a day for the big men as David Felix, TJ Kornbaum and David Hosea combined to score 52 points in a 91-58 win for the Central Lakes College Raiders over Ridgewater in the New Year’s Classic Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Raiders avenged an earlier 71-62 loss to the Warriors Nov. 16 and they evened their record at 6-6 and now will look to the Northern Division season which will open Friday, Jan. 6, at Minnesota North College-Hibbing.

Felix scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half. After going scoreless in the first half, Kornbaum hit for 23 points in the second half, going 3-4 from behind the 3-point line to spark a 52-point half for the team. Hosea came off the bench to play 15 minutes, scoring 10 points and leading the team in rebounds with 11.

"I think every game should be that way to be honest with you, " Raiders head coach Jim Russell said. "We need to attack the middle. We have talked about that and our bigs have dominated the last couple of games. We have played on Fridays and Saturdays and you can't rely on sitting on the 3-point line and that is what we preach. Right now, we have good balance but you have to take high percentage shots and the guys are doing that so I am happy for both of them. They both work really hard and they are probably the hardest workers I have had in a long time and for TJ to do what he did in the second half proves he can do it."

Kornbaum is in the sixth year of his journey through Junior College basketball. His freshman season with the Raiders came in 2016 where he was a starter on the team that finished 22-7 and a third place at the state tournament. He suffered a concussion before the 2017 season and took a three year break before returning to the team in 2021. A leg injury derailed his playing season but it was still a positive experience for him.

"It was more about seeing how each player can contribute to the team in its own right and have all of that come together for a successful season,” Kornbaum said. “That was really what I enjoyed about last season and I learned a lot just by sitting down and seeing that second hand. This season is just seeing where we have been and where we are now and where we can be. We have a lot of potential and we show it in a bunch of stretches so it is nice to see us get these wins where everyone contributes in their own way by playing together."

The first half against Ridgewater was a defensive struggle. The Raiders shot 50% but scored just 39 points. However, the defense held Ridgewater to 39% shooting and took a 39-33 lead to halftime. Trailing 33-27 with just over four minutes left in the half, Central Lakes scored the last 12 points of the half. Felix led the team in scoring with 12 first half points and three rebounds.

The Raiders led 42-37 when Kornbaum was fouled on a made basket. He converted the free throw and then scored the next nine points for the Raiders, including two baskets from behind the 3-point line to put the Raiders up 56-40 with 14:16 remaining in the second half.

"It's just about putting the ball in the bucket anyway we can," Kornbaum said. "Anytime we get those open shots that are high percentage shots. David (Felix) is good at making those."

The Raiders didn't let down, building the lead to 67-49 with two consecutive baskets from Hosea and a dunk to finish off a fast break from Kornbaum. Korbaum's final 3-pointer came with 6:30 remaining to increase the lead to 74-51, and it was part of a 16-point run that put the game away.

"I think the shots started to fall and we had confidence and a little energy," Russell said. "The bench gave us good minutes. David Hosea, what a horse, he rebounded and they had no answer for our bigs. Ridgewater has a good ball club and we took advantage of what we are good at and it paid off."

The focus now shifts to the Northern Division season and both Kornbaum and Russell like where the team is heading into Friday's game against Hibbing.

"This is where we get used to playing at a high level for 40 minutes a game. Not just 20-30 minutes," Kornbaum said. "We have to learn to play every game, every minute with every guy we have. We have a pretty different beach and I am comfortable with all of our guys out there."

Coach Russell added: "I like where we are at and we are on the right track. Coming back from semester break our team eligibility is good and everybody made it and our overall GPA as a team was 3.0. Now it's time to play basketball. You put your foot down and did well in school. Now you take ownership in the second half and I think we are getting there.

Ridgewater 33 25 — 58

Central Lakes 39 52 — 91

RIDGEWATER

Rodney Lubin 8, Jaylyn Clardy 7, Malik Westerfield 2, Tanner Swanson 6, Shane Scharmach 4, Deondre Wallace 12, Deron Lacy 8, Terbuto Ochothow 3, Noah Wilts 6, Trevor Dorenbosch 2. FG 23-70 (33 percent), FT 3-9 (33 percent). 3-point 9-36 (25 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES