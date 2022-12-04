Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders get 6 players in double figures in win

Central Lakes at Western in Dec. 3

Broden Fleisher
Broden Fleisher
December 04, 2022 05:14 PM
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN — Ten different Central Lakes College Raiders scored in their 102-74 win over Western Tech Saturday, Dec. 3.

Broden Fleisher scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Raiders in scoring. Carrson Jones and Anthony Burch added 14 points each.

Drew White tallied 13 points with Langston Binns and TJ Kornbaum also in double figures with 11.

Western 44 30 — 74

Central Lakes 49 53 — 102

WESTERN

Jub Ogak 15, Jaden Raymer 8, Elvis Pina 13, Cooper Roberts 8, Dalton Collins 14, De’Marcus Devaik 5, Noah Blanchard 9, Ethan Lindhardt 2. FG 24-70 (34.3%), FT 15-19 (78.9%). 3-point 11-35 (31.4%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 14, Anthony Burch 14, Drew White 13, Langston Binns 11, TJ Kornbaum 11, Davion Jackson 8, Broden Fleisher 16, David Hosea 4, David Felix 3, Michael Scott 8. FG 40-93 (43%), FT 6-8 (75%). 3-point 16-35 (45.7%). Overall: 2-4. Next: hosts St. Cloud Tech 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

Related Topics: LOCAL SPORTSMEN'S BASKETBALLCENTRAL LAKES COLLEGE
