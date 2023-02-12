99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders grab win over Northland

Central Lakes at Northland Feb. 11

Anthony Burch
Anthony Burch
February 12, 2023 02:33 PM
THIEF RIVER FALLS — Anthony Burch led the way with 22 points and Denzil Walker followed behind with 20 for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 86-70 win over Northland Saturday, Feb. 11.

Carrson Jones recorded 13 points and TJ Kornbaum 12 points for the Raiders.

Burch added eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals to his stat line.

Northland 28 42 — 70

Central Lakes 51 25 — 86

NORTHLAND

AJ Jennings 19, Ashawn Phillips 14, Malic Osei-Tutu 2, Jaelin Domingue 13, Izeon Aaron 18, Tyrel Richardson 4. FG 26-64 (40.6%), FT 8-13 (61.5%). 3-point 10-31 (32.3%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 13, Anthony Burch 22, Denzil Walker 20, TJ Kornbaum 12, Davion Jackson 6, Broden Fleisher 3, David Felix 6, Michael Scott 4. FG 34-73 (46.6%), FT 9-12 (75%). 3-point 9-25 (36%). Division 10-2. Overall: 16-8. Next: hosts Vermilion 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.

