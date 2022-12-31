Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Fond du Lac
Central Lakes College hosts Fond du Lac Dec. 30
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — Anthony Burch scored 20 points to lead the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 111-79 win over the Fond du Lac Thunder Friday, Dec. 30.
Langston Binns tallied 14 points while Joshua Polk, Josh Rogers and Broden Fleisher all put in 11 points for the Raiders.
David Hosea and Michael Scott added 10 points for the Raiders. CLC shot 55% from the field and 39% from 3-point.
Fond du Lac 43 36 — 79
Central Lakes 54 57 — 111
FOND DU LAC
Moises Rivera 2, Kaimana Preza 8, Damien Franklin 10, Kaden Hanson 5, Eric Green 27, Isaac Black 9, Jehoiada Goins 18. FG 25-67 (37.3%), FT 21-29 (72.4%). 3-point 8-23 (34.8%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Anthony Burch 20, Langston Binns 14, Denzil Walker 9, Joshua Polk 11, TJ Kornbaum 5, Josh Rogers 11, Broden Fleisher 11, David Hosea 10, Ike Ugonna 5, David Felix 6, Michael Scott 10. FG 41-74 (55.4%), FT 20-26 (76.9%). 3-point 9-23 (39.1%). Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts Ridgewater 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Central Lakes hosts Anoka-Ramsey Dec. 30
Freshman safety Coleman Bryson was named the game's MVP
Minnesota will not play again until Jan. 3, when the Gophers travel to Madison, Wis., to take on the Badgers.
Minnesota’s receivers played it Tuesday with the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse coming up at 1 p.m. Thursday at Yankee Stadium.