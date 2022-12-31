99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Men's College Basketball: Raiders race past Fond du Lac

Central Lakes College hosts Fond du Lac Dec. 30

Anthony Burch
Anthony Burch
December 30, 2022 10:24 PM
BRAINERD — Anthony Burch scored 20 points to lead the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 111-79 win over the Fond du Lac Thunder Friday, Dec. 30.

Langston Binns tallied 14 points while Joshua Polk, Josh Rogers and Broden Fleisher all put in 11 points for the Raiders.

David Hosea and Michael Scott added 10 points for the Raiders. CLC shot 55% from the field and 39% from 3-point.

Fond du Lac 43 36 — 79

Central Lakes 54 57 — 111

FOND DU LAC

Moises Rivera 2, Kaimana Preza 8, Damien Franklin 10, Kaden Hanson 5, Eric Green 27, Isaac Black 9, Jehoiada Goins 18. FG 25-67 (37.3%), FT 21-29 (72.4%). 3-point 8-23 (34.8%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Anthony Burch 20, Langston Binns 14, Denzil Walker 9, Joshua Polk 11, TJ Kornbaum 5, Josh Rogers 11, Broden Fleisher 11, David Hosea 10, Ike Ugonna 5, David Felix 6, Michael Scott 10. FG 41-74 (55.4%), FT 20-26 (76.9%). 3-point 9-23 (39.1%). Overall: 5-6. Next: hosts Ridgewater 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

