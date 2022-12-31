Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Fond du Lac

BRAINERD — Anthony Burch scored 20 points to lead the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 111-79 win over the Fond du Lac Thunder Friday, Dec. 30.

Langston Binns tallied 14 points while Joshua Polk, Josh Rogers and Broden Fleisher all put in 11 points for the Raiders.

David Hosea and Michael Scott added 10 points for the Raiders. CLC shot 55% from the field and 39% from 3-point.

Fond du Lac 43 36 — 79

Central Lakes 54 57 — 111

FOND DU LAC

Moises Rivera 2, Kaimana Preza 8, Damien Franklin 10, Kaden Hanson 5, Eric Green 27, Isaac Black 9, Jehoiada Goins 18. FG 25-67 (37.3%), FT 21-29 (72.4%). 3-point 8-23 (34.8%).

CENTRAL LAKES