Wednesday, January 11

Sports | College
Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Fond du Lac

Central Lakes hosts Fond du Lac Jan. 11

Central Lakes College's Josh Rogers dunks the ball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Central Lakes College's Josh Rogers dunks the ball against Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Brainerd.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
By Joe Lindholm
January 11, 2023 09:50 PM
BRAINERD — Langston Binns came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points and Anthony Burch poured in 17, but the elation was combined with trepidation as TJ Kornbaum had to leave the court after taking a hard fall.

The Central Lakes College Raiders came away with a 105-66 Northern Division win over the Fond du Lac Thunder Wednesday, Jan. 18.

It was the fifth straight win for the Raiders, raising their overall record to 9-6 and they have started division play at 3-0 after weekend road wins over Minnesota North College-Hibbing and Rainy River.

“Our biggest area of focus tonight was to bring the energy and most importantly to go forward and not move backwards,” said Raiders head coach Jim Russell. “With the way the preseason went we have a lot to prove and I think that is what the guys mindset is. We got two good road wins but at the end of the day we have a lot of goals set.”

Carrson Jones hit a 3-pointer to start a 23-2 run that ended with Central Lakes up 25-5. Late in the first half with the Raiders leading 38-21, Broden Fleisher hit 3-pointers on three consecutive trips down the floor to put the team ahead 47-21. The Raiders shot 54% from 3-point range and 48% from the field.

Early in the second half with Central Lakes Raiders leading 58-33, Kornbaum looking to complete a fast break was knocked into the wall behind the basket during a shot attempt. Kornbaum was able to leave the court with help and did not return for the rest of the game.

Kornbaum lost a year to a concussion in 2017 and he has had a long road back before playing in good health this season.

“Right now my understanding is that he has a concussion,” Russell said. “We got him out of here right away so he can rest his head. We just pray for him and he is in good hands.”

After losing their teammate the Raiders were able to regain focus and outscored 52-33 the rest of the way. Coach Russell was able to give minutes to his bench players with the result being all 14 players getting on the scoreboard.

The Raiders now get two more home games before going back on the road as they host Minnesota North College-Itasca on Saturday and Northland Community & Technical College on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“Some kids who don’t get as many minutes get an opportunity to play and that is good for us and it is good for the team morale,” Russell said. “It was good to see all of the guys cheering for each other, but the number one priority is to make sure TJ is okay and to keep moving forward.”

Fond du Lac 28 38 — 66

Central Lakes 52 53 — 105

FOND DU LAC

Sean Millsaps 12, Kaimana Preza 3, Nakari Caruth 9, Tahj Jenkins 16, Jehoiada Goins 10, Damien Franklin 4, Chris Jordan 6, Kaden Hanson 3, Isaac Black 3. FG 25-65 (39 percent), FT 9-19 (47 percent). 3-point 7-18 (39 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 6, Anthony Burch 17, Langston Binns 22, Denzil Walker 9, Joshua Polk 6, TJ Kornbaum 2, Davion Jackson 5, Broden Fleisher 14, David Hosea 2, Ike Ugonna 5, David Felix 4, Michael Scott 7, Mubashir Diriye 2, Josh Rogers 4. FG 41-78 (53%), FT 10-16 (63%). 3-point 13-23 (57%). Division: 3-0. Overall: 9-6. Next: hosts Minnesota North College-Itasca 3 pm Saturday, Jan 14.

