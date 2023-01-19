Men’s College Basketball: Raiders race past Northland
Central Lakes College hosts Northland Jan. 18
BRAINERD — Anthony Burch scored 20 points to lead the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 72-47 win over Northland Wednesday. Jan. 18.
David Hosea chipped in 13 while Michael Scott and Langston Binns each added 10 for the 11-6 Raiders.
Northland 17 30 — 47
Central Lakes 35 37 — 72
NORTHLAND
Izeon Aaron 7, AJ Jennings 10, D’Mani Nettles 8, Ashawn Phillips 2, Malic Osei-Tutu 10, Rah’meen Harris 2, Jaelin Domingue 8. FG 19-58 (32.8%), FT 4-6 (66.7%). 3-point 5-22 (22.7%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Anthony Burch 20, Langston Binns 10, Denzil Walker 6, Davion Jackson 2, David Hosea 13, Ike Ugonna 3, David Felix 8, Michael Scott 10. FG 28-72 (38.9%), FT 7-15 (46.7%). 3-point 9-24 (37.5%). Division: 5-0. Overall: 11-6. Next: at Mesabi Range 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
