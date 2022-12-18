Men’s College Basketball: Riverland clips Raiders in OT thriller

BRAINERD — Led by 16 points from Anthony (AJ) Burch and 13 from Carrson Jones, the Central Lakes College Raiders led Riverland Community College 35-28 at halftime. However, a two-point putback basket from the Blue Devils’ Malik Cooper as time expired in the second half tied the game at 64.

Riverland scored 14 points in overtime and the Raiders failed to hit a field goal as they fell 78-67 in the second day of the CLC Winter Classic Saturday, Dec. 17.

“I told the guys that this game was my fault,” CLC head coach Jim Russell said. “I didn’t coach very well in the end, but we can also learn from our mistakes, as I did as a coach. The bottom line is that we gave them too many second chances and we gave them a lot of free throws. Both teams are competitive and that’s the way it is. We talk about composure and in the second half I don’t think we had that for stretches of the half and I think that is what hurt us.”

The Raiders dropped to 4-6 overall and the Blue Devils improved to 8-5.

The annual matchup between the two teams is much anticipated each year and it is not uncommon for both teams to be highly ranked coming into the game.

CLC dominated defensively in the first half, holding the Blue Devils to just 28 points on 28% shooting. The Raiders weren’t able to get as much separation on the scoreboard as they wanted to.

The Raiders did shoot 50% as a team from the floor in the first half with Carrson Jones and Langston Binns each tallying eight points.

Jones did foul out in the second half, along with TJ Kornbaum and Denzil Walker, but Jones also collected five rebounds and put relentless defensive pressure on Riverland, a big reason why Russell has him in as a starter on the team.

“The reason I recruited Carrson is that I think he plays on the edge,” Russell said. “I tell a lot of guys, and Carrson fits this, that if you can play with heart like he does there are a lot of things you can cover up and he does that in helping the team out with his heart and that is why he is starting and taking a leadership role for us. If the rest of the team follows that we will continue to grow and be pretty good.”

Things were going the Raiders' way early in the second half with a shot from David Hosea giving CLC a 50-39 lead at 14:59 of the second half and bringing a Riverland timeout. But with CLC up by 10 points the Blue Devils went on an 11-point run and a basket from Riverland’s Terry Moye gave them their first lead at 55-54 with 6:09 remaining. A big basket from Michael Scott, in to replace Kornbaum who fouled out, on an offensive rebound gave the Raiders a 60-57 lead with 2:55 remaining.

Scott finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Raiders on the glass.

“Mike hasn’t played in a few years so this has been very good for him,” Russell said. “He is one of the guys that works really hard on and off the court so we are really happy with his development. But the bottom line is that all of these kids are working really hard and we are getting better.”

With the Raiders holding a 63-62 lead with 22 seconds remaining, David Felix went to the line to shoot two free throws. He made one and the Raiders defense held and forced Riverland into a turnover with 11.4 seconds remaining. However, CLC struggled to inbound the ball and Riverland got the ball back and worked a shot up that bounced off the rim and into the hands of the Blue Devils who put it back up and in as the buzzer sounded to tie the game at 64.

Despite getting up a number of good shots in overtime, the Raiders could not get a field goal to fall and they were able to come away with just two made free throws. Riverland ran off 10 straight points in overtime, including the first seven from Cooper to seal the win.

Riverland 28 36 14 — 78

Central Lakes 35 29 3 — 67

RIVERLAND

Jamari Walker 10, Malik Cooper 23, Raheem Brizendine 9, Savier McCall 15, Jayden Hill 6, Amir Plair 10, Terry Moye 3, Oliha Loyuk 2. FG 21-59 (36 percent), FT 27-41 (66 percent). 3-point 9-31 (29 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES