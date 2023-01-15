Men’s College Basketball: Strong 2nd half lifts Raiders over Itasca

BRAINERD — It was a day for the Central Lakes College Raiders big men as Michael Scott hit for 17 points off the bench and David Felix followed with 13 in an 87-64 win over the Itasca Vikings Saturday, Jan. 14.

Behind 11 second half points from Felix, the Raiders turned a three-point halftime lead into a comfortable win, their sixth in a row. Central Lakes moved to 4-0 in Northern Division play and 10-6 overall.

The Raiders shot 46% as a team while holding Itasca to 30% from the field. Anthony Burch led all scorers with 19 points and Carrson Jones totaled 10 in the win.

“I always am confident in my game and trusting the process,” said Raiders forward David Felix. “I knew my team needed me to step up big and I was able to step it up in the second half and find my shot.”

Felix, from Atlanta, Georgia, is in his second season with the team and he knew that he, Scott and David Hosea would need to step up their game after fellow big man TJ Kornbaum went down with an injury in the Raiders Wednesday, Jan. 11, win over Fond du Lac.

“We knew we had to step up big with one of our starters (Kornbaum) being down and it being a guy that knows the game so well,” Felix said. “It was showtime for us and (CLC head coach Jim Russell) coach always preaches to worry about what we can do and that is all we did was focusing on what we could do and keeping our composure.”

Hosea hit three buckets from inside early in the first half to tie the game at eight. A basket from Scott made it 29-22 and a 3-pointer from David Walker broke a 33-33 tie to give Central Lakes a three point lead at the half.

Felix and Scott then took over in the second half scoring 26 points collectively as the Raiders took control of the game.

Two straight baskets from Felix made it 40-36 and a 14-point run that broke a 43-43 tie with 14:37 remaining was led by four straight made free throws by Scott and a basket from Felix to make it 57-43 with 12:14 remaining. The Vikings were not able to get any closer the rest of the game.

Itasca 33 31 — 64

Central Lakes 36 51 — 87

ITASCA

Johnnie Ambrosse 17, Jaquan Adams 6, Jordan Aghan 1, Donte Whymns 12, Tamarrien Thorpe 14, Takieto Palmer Jr. 9, Brady Thomas 2, Emmanuel Obikwelu Jr. 3. FG 20-66 (30%), FT 14-25 (56%). 3-point 10-34 (29%).

CENTRAL LAKES