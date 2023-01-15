Women’s College Basketball: Hot shooting gives Raiders big win

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College Raiders head coach Krystal Brodeen had plans for Jaime Johnson. The plan was to play in the post, where she could put her talent to good use.

Those plans have been updated and Johnson is showing another side to her game and it was the catalyst for the Raiders in a 77-47 win over the Itasca Vikings in a Northern Division matchup Saturday, Jan. 14.

Johnson finished 6-of-9 from behind the arc and grabbed eight rebounds and swiped two steals as the Raiders won for the fourth straight time, raising their Northern Division record to 2-0 and their overall record to 7-5.

“In practice she (Johnson) was making 3-pointer after 3-pointer and we (the coaches) just looked at each other because we thought she would be more of a post player,” Brodeen said. “But her shot is so fluid and if she is off it is just for a little bit and then she is back on. This week in practice we put her back in the post because she has such good moves and she is so quick, but it was really cool to see it pay off tonight and 6-9 shooting on 3s is insane.”

They needed the outside shooting because the Vikings did a good job of limiting the Raiders effectiveness in the paint, although Alyssa Torgerson hit for 18 points, eight rebounds and six steals.

“We have warned them that there will be days when they hone in on one of our players be it Kalli (Papenfuss), Alyssa or someone else and Alyssa had a big week last week so you could tell that Itasca was focusing on her,” Brodeen said of Itasca’s defensive strategy. “But I think everyone was stunned a little bit so I think it was a learning lesson in person rather than me telling them about it. It happened and in the second half we fixed it.”

The Raiders started out slowly but scored 20 points in the first quarter, led by six points from Torgerson and the first of Johnson’s 3-pointers.

They were able to open the lead up in the second quarter as Johnson notched three 3-pointers in another 20-point quarter to give Central Lakes a 40-29 halftime lead.

“I think that I have made a lot of improvement and we have also improved a lot as a team,” Johnson said. “It always starts out rocky in the beginning so there is only room for improvement.”

In the second half, the Raiders pushed their lead to 18 points with a layup from Papenfuss, who finished with 12 points and four steals. Central Lakes finished out the third quarter with a 59-37 lead and Johnson’s final 3 came at the beginning of the fourth quarter to make it 64-40.

The Raiders out-rebounded the Vikings by a 44-39 margin and forced 30 turnovers.

It had been a week between games for the Raiders, but Johnson wasn’t making excuses for the slow start to begin the first half.

“I wouldn’t say it was a long layoff, just possibly a bad day,” Johnson said. “We had been practicing hard every day getting ready to go today and the first half just wasn’t how we normally play. We talked about it at the half and played better in the second half.”

Three Northern Division teams are not competing this year with Vermilion, Hibbing and Fond du Lac not fielding teams. There will be two more week long breaks at the end of the season and coach Brodeen is looking for a solution to getting her team competition.

“The other two weeks that we have a full week between games is the last two weeks of the season and that makes me a bit nervous, but I have talked to a couple of other teams just trying to fit one game in there and I am glad we got a chance to experience this one early,” Brodeen said.

Itasca 18 11 8 10 — 47

Central Lakes 20 20 19 18 — 77

ITASCA

Lily Gidley 9, Tianna Jones 4, Brooke Meyer 10, Cass Dahnb 11, Brynne Banks 13. FG 20-63 (32%), FT 3-7 (43%). 3-point 4-33 (12%).

CENTRAL LAKES