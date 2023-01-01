99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders beat Warriors to ring in New Year

CLC vs Ridgewater Dec. 31

CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
January 01, 2023 03:12 PM
BRAINERD — Alyssa Torgerson's 25 points led the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 63-42 win over Ridgewater in the New Year’s Eve Classic Saturday, Dec. 31.

Kalli Papenfuss added 12 points and six assists and Samantha Quigley tallied 12 rebounds in the Raiders win.

The Raiders jumped out to a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 36-20 at the half.

Papenfuss started an 11-2 Raiders run with a basket and Quigley hit a shot with seven seconds left in the first half.

A 15-point run in the third quarter, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Jaime Johnson and six points from Torgerson upped the lead to 53-22.

With the win Central Lakes swept the season series from the Warriors. The Raiders won 54-46, Nov. 16.

Ridgewater 7 13 7 15 — 42

Central Lakes 19 17 21 6 — 63

RIDGEWATER

Zola Olson 6, Zoey Salvador 4, Odessa De Hoyos 1, Gabby Randt 18, Mallery Geistfeld 13. FG 16-57 (28 percent), FT 5-9 (56 percent). 3-point 5-20 (25 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 7, Kalli Papenfuss 12, Alyssa Torgerson 25, Samantha Quigley 8, Jacey Rydberg 9, Johnalisse Morales 2. FG 27-70 (39 percent), FT 6-10 (60 percent). 3-point 3-16 (19 percent). Overall: 5-6. Next: at Minnesota North College - Rainy River, 1 pm, Saturday, Jan. 7.

