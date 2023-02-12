Women’s College Basketball: Raiders drop game to Northland
Central Lakes College at Northland Feb. 11
We are part of The Trust Project.
THIEF RIVER FALLS — Alyssa Torgerson tallied 13 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 63-49 loss to Northland Saturday, Feb. 11.
Jaime Johnson added 10 and Kalli Papenfuss 12 points for the Raiders in the loss.
Samantha Quigley grabbed 11 rebounds while Papenfuss and Jacey Rydberg snatched 10 for CLC.
Northland 13 17 16 17 — 63
Central Lakes 6 10 7 26 — 49
NORTHLAND
Lily Bayne 8, Emma Osborn 32, Kasey Stegman 8, Riley Mooney 8, Ashley Gereau 7. FG 21-55 (38.2%), FT 10-17 (58.8%). 3-point 11-26 (42.3%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Jaime Johnson 10, Kalli Papenfuss 12, Alyssa Torgerson 13, Samantha Quigley 8, Jacey Rydberg 6. FG 17-58 (29.3%), FT 11-14 (78.6%). 3-point 4-18 (22.2%). Division: 6-1. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Mesabi Range 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Central Lakes at Northland Feb. 11
'Senseless plays' sink Gophers at Wisconsin, Big Ten title celebration stays on hold for another week
A pair of second period goals by the Badgers, and a controversial disallowed Minnesota goal, helped Wisconsin snap a six-game losing streak and keep the conference title up for grabs, for now.
Minnesota lost for the fifth straight game and fell to 9-15 overall, 2-11 in the Big Ten.
Regarded as one of the top interior offensive lineman, Schmitz is moving up draft rankings