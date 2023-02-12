99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders drop game to Northland

Central Lakes College at Northland Feb. 11

February 12, 2023 02:47 PM
THIEF RIVER FALLS — Alyssa Torgerson tallied 13 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders in their 63-49 loss to Northland Saturday, Feb. 11.

Jaime Johnson added 10 and Kalli Papenfuss 12 points for the Raiders in the loss.

Samantha Quigley grabbed 11 rebounds while Papenfuss and Jacey Rydberg snatched 10 for CLC.

Northland 13 17 16 17 — 63

Central Lakes 6 10 7 26 — 49

NORTHLAND

Lily Bayne 8, Emma Osborn 32, Kasey Stegman 8, Riley Mooney 8, Ashley Gereau 7. FG 21-55 (38.2%), FT 10-17 (58.8%). 3-point 11-26 (42.3%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 10, Kalli Papenfuss 12, Alyssa Torgerson 13, Samantha Quigley 8, Jacey Rydberg 6. FG 17-58 (29.3%), FT 11-14 (78.6%). 3-point 4-18 (22.2%). Division: 6-1. Overall: 13-7. Next: hosts Mesabi Range 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

