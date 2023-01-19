Women’s College Basketball: Raiders escape past Northland

BRAINERD — Riding a five-game winning streak coming into a matchup against Northland, the Central Lakes College Raiders knew they had a challenge on their hands Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Both teams entered the game with 2-0 records with the Raiders having a better overall record at 7-6, compared to 7-8 for Northland.

Baskets from Jaime Johnson and Samantha Quigley delivered a decisive 59-52 win for CLC.

Quigley finished with a game-high 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Johnson added 14 points. Kalli Papenfuss finished with 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds

The Pioneers did a good job of smothering the Raiders’ Alyssa Torgerson in the first half, holding her to just four points. The Raiders responded by holding the Pioneers to just eight points in the second quarter.

“We harped on them all week about what we needed to do to win and the main thing was to out rebound them and no second chance shots,” said Raiders head coach Krystal Brodeen. “They were very aware of that going into the first quarter, but I think it took them until the second quarter to figure that out. I think we knocked their points down from 15 in the first quarter to eight in the second quarter when we realized it in real time.”

Both teams struggled from the field with CLC shooting just 33% and Northland hitting for 28% from the field. CLC won the rebound by a 51-38 margin.

Trailing by three points at the half, Quigley’s 3-pointer started the scoring for the Raiders.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Johnson’s first 3-pointer gave the Raiders a 31-27 lead which they never gave back. A layup from Jacey Rydberg pushed the lead to six points and Central Lakes finished the third quarter with a 36-32 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Brodeen had Torgerson on the bench as she had picked up her fourth foul and Anessa Davis came on for some minutes to help keep the defensive pressure.

Another 3-pointer from Johnson pushed the lead to 47-37 with just over seven minutes left. Northland closed the gap to 49-46, but Quigley’s 3-pointer from the corner as the shot clock expired extended the lead to 56-49 and a 3-pointer from Johnson provided the final score.

“Alyssa was starting to get frustrated because I know that is a freshman reaction so she and I were having constant communication and as soon as she picked up that third foul I had to harp on her for that,” coach Brodeen said. “But she knows that I trust her and she trusts me and she was willing to go out there and play sound defense. And Anessa has just been waiting for that moment and this also was Sam’s game to go off and we have been waiting for that.”

Northland 15 8 9 20 — 52

Central Lakes 10 10 16 23 — 59

NORTHLAND

Chloe Kuznia 6, Emma Osborn 14, Shavonda Bender 10, Kasey Stegman 4, Riley Mooney 14, Asereau. FG 19-69 (28%), FT 6-10 (60%). 3-point 8-25 (32%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 14, Kalli Papenfuss 11, Anessa Davis 2, Alyssa Torgerson 4, Samantha Quigley 21, Jacey Rydberg 7. FG 23-70 (33%), FT 5-6 (83%). 3-point 8-27 (30%). Division: 3-0. Overall: 8-6. Next: at Minnesota North-Mesabi 1:00 PM, Saturday, Jan. 21.

