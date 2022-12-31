Women’s College Basketball: Raiders get even with Anoka-Ramsey

BRAINERD — Strong defensive play and 29 points from Alyssa Torgerson led the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 74-68 win over Anoka-Ramsey in the first round of the New Year’s Classic Friday, Dec. 30.

The Raiders built a 36-29 halftime lead, despite Jacey Rydberg’s three first-quarter fouls and responded to a fourth-quarter push from the Rams with an eight-point run to put the game away.

CLC avenged a season-opening 76-33 to the Rams who came into the game ranked 14th in the latest NJCAA poll with a 10-0 record.

“I think that first game was a rude awakening for the girls,” Raiders head coach Krystal Brodeen said. “We have mostly freshmen with only one player who came back with some playing time. These are all new people. It wasn’t so much revenge on Anoka-Ramsey, it was more of showing them how much we had improved as a team and also showing the Northern Division how we are ramping up at the right time.”

Trailing 66-63, Torgerson scored the next five points on free throws and Papenfuss hit a 3-pointer to give the Raiders a 70-66 lead with 1:22 remaining. The defense held and Rydberg hit her free throws to grow the lead to 73-68. A free throw from Papenfuss made the final score 74-68

“If you look back at the first Anoka game, Jacey went to the line quite a bit and did terribly,” Brodeen said. “Tonight shows her growth in how she responded to that and how we work on free throws in practice and how it iced the game tonight. Those are the little wins as a coach that make me happy no matter what the score is.”

Rydberg left the game with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter, but played foul-free defense in the second half. She added 10 points and four rebounds. It was her three free throws at the end of the game along with four from Torgerson that sealed the win for the Raiders.

“During halftime, the coaches let us know that we had them outnumbered and that we needed to push the ball up the floor,” Ryberg said. “They were tired and were shooting 3s. They wouldn’t want to drive and if they did drive not to foul them. Our goal was to push the ball inside to get more fouls on them.”

Torgerson led all scorers with 29 points on 12-of-23 shooting. She also secured 14 rebounds and stayed out of foul trouble.

Kalli Papenfuss finished with 16 points and eight assists. Johnalisse Morales also came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers.

Central Lakes College Johnalisse Morales takes the ball up the court against Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

With a seven-point halftime lead, Brodeen said she made some halftime adjustments.

“In the Riverland game, we beat them in the first quarter and tied them in the second quarter,” Brodeen said. “Tonight we made the halftime talk pretty quick, talking about the good things and on the things that we need to fix and then let them get back out there. Sometimes, if we hold them too long at the half we start to get in their heads. We learned as coaches to change that up.”

The Rams cut the Raiders’ lead to 53-50 at the end of the third quarter.

Torgerson hit a turnaround shot in the post to open the fourth quarter and the Raiders pushed their lead to 61-54 on another shot from Torgerson. The Rams responded with a seven-point run to take a 63-61 lead with 4:25 left.

The defense from CLC held Anoka-Ramsey to just five points the rest of the way.

Central Lakes College's Anessa Davis looks to shoot the ball against Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Brainerd. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

“At yesterday’s practice we talked about being loud on defense,” Rydberg said. “We had our meeting about what we wanted to do in the upcoming portion of our schedule and our goal was annoying defense. We also have a couple of new girls including Sam (Quigley, who played her first game of the season,) here with us today and we want to work on playing an all-around. We have been changing positions so communication is key.”

Four of the six losses for the Raiders have come against teams from the Southern Division that are ranked in the top 15. The Raiders will close out their non-division season Saturday, Dec. 31. CLC will then play each Northern Division twice, which is to Rydberg’s liking.

“It was awesome,” Rydberg said of the rematch against Anoka-Ramsey. “I love playing teams the second time around because I know what everyone is doing and I know what to expect. The first game was a lot more nerve-wracking and I think the rest of the team felt that way too. We had a lot of girls on the bench for that first game so they were nervous playing but we came around in the second half.”

Anoka-Ramsey 16 13 21 18 — 68

Central Lakes 23 13 17 21 — 74

ANOKA-RAMSEY

Kimori Morris 10, Destiny Casey 19, Mikayla Kanenwisher 12, Amya Simmons 3, Janae Arnoldi 13, Cece Bell 11. FG 27-81 (33%), FT 5-7 (71%). 3-point 9-37 (24%).

CENTRAL LAKES