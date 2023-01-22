STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Women’s College Basketball: Raiders stay undefeated in division with win

Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range Jan. 21

Samantha Quigley
Samantha Quigley
January 22, 2023 05:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA — Samantha Quigley recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated the Mesabi Range Norse 77-51 in a Northern Division matchup Saturday, Jan. 21.

Jacey Rydberg led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points while Alyssa Torgerson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Mesabi Range 6 13 17 15 – 51

Central Lakes 22 17 7 31 – 77

MESABI RANGE

Bonnie Taylor 6, Elizabeth Hey 4, Anna Fink 19, Deetra Davis 14, Kylie Anderson 3, Amelia Fritz 3, Janie Potts 2. FG 15-51 (29.4%), FT 14-23 (60.9%). 3-point 7-22 (31.8percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 6, Kalli Papenfuss 8, Clara Meyer 1,, Nana Lopez, Anessa Davis 4, Alyssa Torgerson 17, Samantha Quigley 20, Jacey Rydberg 21. FG 32-86 (37.2%), FT 9-21 (42.9%). 3-point 4-22 (18.2%). Division: 4-0. Overall: 9-6. Next: at Gogebic Community College 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24..

Related Topics: CENTRAL LAKES COLLEGELOCAL SPORTSWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
What To Read Next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers start strong but can’t finish in 60-56 loss to Michigan
Minnesota gave itself ‘a chance,’ coach Ben Johnson said, but foul trouble for leading scorer Dawson Garcia was an issue
January 22, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
College
Men’s College Basketball: Mesabi Range bests CLC
Central Lakes at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
January 22, 2023 05:28 PM
STP-L-jea 8242 GOHOCK-0121
College
Jacob Truscott's OT goal finally puts away slow-starting Gophers
The Minnesota Gophers rallied twice in their Saturday game with Michigan, but could not find overtime magic for the second night in a row, settling for a split of their weekend Big Ten series.
January 21, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
STP-L-jea 1529 GOHOCK-0121
College
Matthew Knies beats the clock, OT shot lifts Gophers over Michigan
A power-play goal in the final seconds of overtime was the difference-maker as the Minnesota Gophers came from behind for a critical Big Ten win over Michigan on Friday.
January 20, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers