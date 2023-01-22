Women’s College Basketball: Raiders stay undefeated in division with win
Central Lakes College at Mesabi Range Jan. 21
VIRGINIA — Samantha Quigley recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated the Mesabi Range Norse 77-51 in a Northern Division matchup Saturday, Jan. 21.
Jacey Rydberg led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points while Alyssa Torgerson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Mesabi Range 6 13 17 15 – 51
Central Lakes 22 17 7 31 – 77
MESABI RANGE
Bonnie Taylor 6, Elizabeth Hey 4, Anna Fink 19, Deetra Davis 14, Kylie Anderson 3, Amelia Fritz 3, Janie Potts 2. FG 15-51 (29.4%), FT 14-23 (60.9%). 3-point 7-22 (31.8percent).
CENTRAL LAKES
Jaime Johnson 6, Kalli Papenfuss 8, Clara Meyer 1,, Nana Lopez, Anessa Davis 4, Alyssa Torgerson 17, Samantha Quigley 20, Jacey Rydberg 21. FG 32-86 (37.2%), FT 9-21 (42.9%). 3-point 4-22 (18.2%). Division: 4-0. Overall: 9-6. Next: at Gogebic Community College 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24..
