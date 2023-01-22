Women’s College Basketball: Raiders stay undefeated in division with win

VIRGINIA — Samantha Quigley recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Central Lakes College Raiders defeated the Mesabi Range Norse 77-51 in a Northern Division matchup Saturday, Jan. 21.

Jacey Rydberg led the Raiders in scoring with 21 points while Alyssa Torgerson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Mesabi Range 6 13 17 15 – 51

Central Lakes 22 17 7 31 – 77

MESABI RANGE

Bonnie Taylor 6, Elizabeth Hey 4, Anna Fink 19, Deetra Davis 14, Kylie Anderson 3, Amelia Fritz 3, Janie Potts 2. FG 15-51 (29.4%), FT 14-23 (60.9%). 3-point 7-22 (31.8percent).

CENTRAL LAKES