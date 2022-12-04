Women’s College Basketball: Raiders suffer big loss to Western
Central Lakes at Western Saturday, Dec. 3
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN — Alyssa Torgerson led the Central Lakes College Raiders with 12 points in their 100-34 loss to Western Technical Saturday, Dec. 3.
Jaime Johnson added 10 points in the loss for the Raiders.
Western 28 27 21 24 — 100
Central Lakes 11 6 5 12 — 34
WESTERN
Bri Bahr 22, Emma Geiwitz 12, Kaylee Skibba 25, Becca Rostad 16, Sydney Jahr 11, Hallie Sherry 8, Kayla Pecore 2, Marissa Baker 4. FG 38-103 (36.9%), FT 18-20 (90%). 3-point 6-24 (25%).
CENTRAL LAKES
Jaime Johnson 10, Kalli Papenfuss 5, Alyssa Torgerson 12, Jacey Rydberg 7. FG 13-75 (17.3%), FT 8-11 (72.7%). 3-point 0-15 (0%). Overall: 1-4. Next: hosts St. Cloud 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Central Lakes College hosts Riverland Saturday, Dec. 17