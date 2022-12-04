Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Women’s College Basketball: Raiders suffer big loss to Western

Central Lakes at Western Saturday, Dec. 3

CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
December 04, 2022 05:40 PM
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN — Alyssa Torgerson led the Central Lakes College Raiders with 12 points in their 100-34 loss to Western Technical Saturday, Dec. 3.

Jaime Johnson added 10 points in the loss for the Raiders.

Western 28 27 21 24 — 100

Central Lakes 11 6 5 12 — 34

WESTERN

Bri Bahr 22, Emma Geiwitz 12, Kaylee Skibba 25, Becca Rostad 16, Sydney Jahr 11, Hallie Sherry 8, Kayla Pecore 2, Marissa Baker 4. FG 38-103 (36.9%), FT 18-20 (90%). 3-point 6-24 (25%).

CENTRAL LAKES

Jaime Johnson 10, Kalli Papenfuss 5, Alyssa Torgerson 12, Jacey Rydberg 7. FG 13-75 (17.3%), FT 8-11 (72.7%). 3-point 0-15 (0%). Overall: 1-4. Next: hosts St. Cloud 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.

