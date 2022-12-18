Women’s College Basketball: Riverland sinks Raiders
Central Lakes College hosts Riverland Dec. 17
We are part of The Trust Project.
BRAINERD — Jaime Johnson scored 14 points and Alyssa Torgerson added 11 as the Central Lakes College Raiders fell to Riverland Community College 87-47 in the second day of the CLC Winter Classic Saturday, Dec. 17.
The Raiders fell to 3-6 overall and the Lady Devils improved to 9-1 overall and are 8-0 against teams from the Northern Division.
The Raiders shot 7-for-30 from behind the arc while Riverland shot 11-27.
Torgerson grabbed 11 rebounds and Kalli Papenfuss and Johnalisse Morales each tallied three steals.
The Raiders outscored the Lady Devils 19-16 after the first quarter and CLC trailed 39-33 at the half. CLC scored only 14 points in the second half.
ADVERTISEMENT
Riverland 16 23 30 18 — 87
Central Lakes 19 14 7 7 — 47
RiverlandKenai Holien 9, Camryn McQuery 16, Reana Schmitt14, Savannah Longhoma 20, Nora Mecoleta 11, Erika Thurnau 4, Laura Granada 10, Macie Werdel. FG 34-74 (46%), FT 8-13 (62%). 3-point 11-27 (41%).
CENTRAL LAKESJaime Johnson 14, Kalli Papenfuss 6, Johnalisse Morales 8, Anessa Davis 3, Alyssa Torgerson 11, Jacey Rydberg 5. FG 17-64 (27%), FT 6-9 (67%). 3-point 7-30 (23%). Overall: 3-6. Next: hosts Anoka-Ramsey in CLC New Year’s Eve tournament, 6 pm Fri, Dec. 30.
Fleck discussed the incoming class on Wednesday
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
Taylor had in-state Michigan offering him a scholarship midseason. Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana also courted Taylor.
Central Lakes College hosts Riverland Saturday, Dec. 17