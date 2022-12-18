Women’s College Basketball: Riverland sinks Raiders

BRAINERD — Jaime Johnson scored 14 points and Alyssa Torgerson added 11 as the Central Lakes College Raiders fell to Riverland Community College 87-47 in the second day of the CLC Winter Classic Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Raiders fell to 3-6 overall and the Lady Devils improved to 9-1 overall and are 8-0 against teams from the Northern Division.

The Raiders shot 7-for-30 from behind the arc while Riverland shot 11-27.

Torgerson grabbed 11 rebounds and Kalli Papenfuss and Johnalisse Morales each tallied three steals.

The Raiders outscored the Lady Devils 19-16 after the first quarter and CLC trailed 39-33 at the half. CLC scored only 14 points in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riverland 16 23 30 18 — 87

Central Lakes 19 14 7 7 — 47

RiverlandKenai Holien 9, Camryn McQuery 16, Reana Schmitt14, Savannah Longhoma 20, Nora Mecoleta 11, Erika Thurnau 4, Laura Granada 10, Macie Werdel. FG 34-74 (46%), FT 8-13 (62%). 3-point 11-27 (41%).