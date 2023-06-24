Women’s College Hockey: King transfers to St. Thomas

Olivia King will be a goalie for one more season.

The former Brainerd/Little Falls Warrior announced she is transferring to the University of St. Thomas on her social media pages June 6.

King spent the previous four seasons at the University of Minnesota as a Gopher.

More from Conrad





King finished her undergraduate at the University of Minnesota with a degree in marketing and business law. She’ll be a graduate senior for the Tommies next year pursuing her master’s degree in legal studies.

In four seasons with the Gophers, King appeared in 14 games, notched 18 saves and allowed one goal for a .947 save percentage in 91:46 ice time.

ADVERTISEMENT

King said she is excited about joining the Tommies in a phone interview Thursday, June 22.

“One of the big factors for me was to go somewhere that would allow me to get my master’s degree while also being back with some of the coaches who recruited me at the University of Minnesota,” she said.

Olivia King

Tommies head coach Joel Johnson spent 11 seasons with the Gophers as their Associate Head Coach before joining St. Thomas in 2021. Tommies assistant coach Bethany Brausen also recruited King to Minnesota. Prior to joining St. Thomas’ staff, Brausen spent five seasons with the Gophers.

“I get to be back with two coaches who helped recruit me to Minnesota,” King said. “They coached me my freshman and sophomore years at Minnesota and I’m excited to be back with them. I had a good relationship with both of them at Minnesota, so it’s exciting to be coached by them again.”

Brainerd’s Olivia King gaurds the net Tuesday against Sartell. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

The most important thing for King when figuring out where to transfer to was which school would work best for her.

“St. Thomas just had the best opportunity for me to get my master’s degree that I was looking for and do it in one year, which was what I was looking for,” King said. “It’s also exciting to be a part of a new Division I program and something totally different than what I had at Minnesota.”

St. Thomas and Minnesota are both in the WCHA Conference for women’s hockey, so King can expect to see her old team again next winter. Last season, the Tommies finished 8-27-1 overall and 3-24-1 in WCHA play in their second season as a Division I program.

“It’s funny because now I consider the Cities my home partially right now,” King said. “I think it’s going to be a lot, being with a new program and new people, but for me it’s exciting. I promised Minnesota four years and I absolutely loved my undergrad at Minnesota and I’m super excited to be a part of something new and have a different experience team wise and school wise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

King added she wouldn’t trade her time on the ice with the Gophers.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

“I was so blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of the Gophers,” King said. “When I came out of high school. I thought I would be done playing hockey after high school. That was four years ago now and I think for the Gophers to give me that opportunity was something I could never have foreseen. I still feel so blessed to have been a part of such an amazing program and now some of those people who gave me that opportunity are a part of St. Thomas.”

King thought her career might be over after last season with the Gophers, even though she had a year of eligibility left.

“I didn’t know if I wanted to use it or where I wanted to use it,” she said. “But when St. Thomas reached out to me, I think it was the familiarity of the coaches and I was excited to have another great blessing to have on my hockey journey and my school journey. I’m just very grateful.”

As a senior for the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors, King tended the net as the Warriors reached the Class 2A State Finals in 2019. King stopped 38 shots in the state finals where BLF lost to Edina 3-2 in overtime. She finished the 2019 state tournament with 101 saves and a .944 save percentage.

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or conrad.engstrom@brainerddispatch.com. Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.