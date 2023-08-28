6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Endurance Sports: 18 firsts recorded at Kiwanis kids Tri

The Kiwanis Kids Triathlon was held Saturday, Aug. 26.

Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 8:25 PM

BAXTER — Eighteen different youth athletes claimed first-place finishes Saturday, Aug. 26, during the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon at Whipple Beach.

Chloe Menzel was the girls’ 14-year-old division winner in 51:30. Mullen Bratney (boy) and Milla Warecha (girl) were the top 13-year-old racers. Bratney of Brainerd posted a 30:42. Warzecha won in 33:25.

For the 12-year-olds, Josiah Wagner of Pillager won in 34:30 and Bridget Lindberg of Baxter was the top girl in 50:53.

Tucker Skoglund of Fort Ripley won the boys' 11-year-old division in 36:21. Avery Warzecha of Alexandria was the top girl in 35:06.

Kids walk/run through lake water.
1/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
2/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
3/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
4/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
5/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
6/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
7/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
8/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
9/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
10/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
11/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
12/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids walk/run through lake water.
13/13: Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.

Eli Kunesh of Deerwood (36:50) and Hayden Belliefeuille of Hanska (48:18) won the 10-year-old division.

In the 9-year-old class, Baxter Cooper Miller won in 19:30 for the boys. For the girls, Presley Leonard of Baxter won in 24:17.

Beckett Warzecha of Alexandria and Baxter’s Reagan Miller captured the 8-year-old division. Arzecha posted an 18:19 and Miller won in 22:35.

Deerwood’s Cole Kunesh and Baxter’s Autumn Schaeffhauser were the 7-year-old winners. Kunesh finished in 20:08. Schaeffhauser crossed in 24:49.

Soren Walwick of Staples and Hazel Hagen of Brainerd won the 6-year-old class. Walwick posted a 25:26 followed by Hagen in 25:54.

Westin Hanske was the 5-year-old winner with a 28:44.

Complete results can be found at www.pickleevents.com.

Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

