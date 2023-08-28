Endurance Sports: 18 firsts recorded at Kiwanis kids Tri

BAXTER — Eighteen different youth athletes claimed first-place finishes Saturday, Aug. 26, during the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon at Whipple Beach.

Chloe Menzel was the girls’ 14-year-old division winner in 51:30. Mullen Bratney (boy) and Milla Warecha (girl) were the top 13-year-old racers. Bratney of Brainerd posted a 30:42. Warzecha won in 33:25.

For the 12-year-olds, Josiah Wagner of Pillager won in 34:30 and Bridget Lindberg of Baxter was the top girl in 50:53.

Tucker Skoglund of Fort Ripley won the boys' 11-year-old division in 36:21. Avery Warzecha of Alexandria was the top girl in 35:06.

Eli Kunesh of Deerwood (36:50) and Hayden Belliefeuille of Hanska (48:18) won the 10-year-old division.

In the 9-year-old class, Baxter Cooper Miller won in 19:30 for the boys. For the girls, Presley Leonard of Baxter won in 24:17.

Beckett Warzecha of Alexandria and Baxter’s Reagan Miller captured the 8-year-old division. Arzecha posted an 18:19 and Miller won in 22:35.

Deerwood’s Cole Kunesh and Baxter’s Autumn Schaeffhauser were the 7-year-old winners. Kunesh finished in 20:08. Schaeffhauser crossed in 24:49.

Soren Walwick of Staples and Hazel Hagen of Brainerd won the 6-year-old class. Walwick posted a 25:26 followed by Hagen in 25:54.

Westin Hanske was the 5-year-old winner with a 28:44.

Complete results can be found at www.pickleevents.com.