6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Endurance Sports: Blankenheim, Bacigalupi bring home tri titles

The Lakes Country Triathlon was conducted Sunday, Aug. 27.

Female competitor on bike.
Jacquelyn Bacigalupi competes in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Today at 8:22 PM

BAXTER — Josh Blankenheim of Duluth and Baxter’s Jacquelyn Bacigalupi captured the Lakes Country Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 27, at Whipple Beach.

Blakenheim won the overall race with a 58:31. The 43-year-old opened in fourth place after the swim. Alexandria’s Spencer Syverton of Alexandria was the top swimmer with a 6:21. Blankenheim exited the water in 6:47.

Blankenheim posted the fastest bike time with a 31:21. Syvertson was right behind with a 32:43. But it was on the run where Blankenheim secured his win as he ran a 17:37. The next fastest time came from Carlton’s Jason Crisp at 18:43.

Male athlete runs along the road.
Josh Blankenheim completes the race with a time of 58:31 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Syvertson finished second and Crisp third overall.

The top area male was Miles Krueger who posted a ninth place 1:09.05. That was right before Bacigalupi, who bettered female runner-up Melissa Goble of Brainerd. Goble finished in 1:11.35, while Bacigalup won the female title in 1:10.00.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pilar Dritz of Minneapolis was the fastest female swimmer in 7:06. Bacigalup was ninth after the swim, behind area athletes like Mata Agre of Nisswa and Jamie Wallace of Baxter. Goble was the seventh swimmer out of the water.

Bacigalupi turned things around on the bike where she was the seventh faster overall in 36:30. Goble was the second female and 15th overall at 38:58.

Agre posted the fastest female run time at 19:55. Goble was second in 21:39, but Bacigalupi held on with a 23:10 run time.

Complete results can be found at www.pickleevents.com .

People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
1/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
2/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
3/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
4/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
5/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
6/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
7/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
8/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
9/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
10/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
11/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
12/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
13/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
14/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
15/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
16/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
17/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
18/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
19/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
20/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
21/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
22/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
23/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
24/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
25/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
26/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
27/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
28/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
29/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Male athlete runs along the road.
30/63: Josh Blankenheim completes the race with a time of 58:31 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Male athlete cyles along the roadway.
31/63: Josh Blankenheim cycles along the route of the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Female athlete runs toward the finish line.
32/63: Jacquelyn Bacigalupi crosses the finish line with a time of 1:10:00 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Female competitor on bike.
33/63: Jacquelyn Bacigalupi competes in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
34/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
35/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
36/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
37/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
38/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
39/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
40/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
41/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
42/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
43/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
44/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
45/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
46/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
47/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
48/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
49/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
50/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
51/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
52/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
53/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
54/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
55/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
56/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
57/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
58/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
59/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
60/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
61/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
62/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
63/63: People compete in the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.

Male results

Individual winner: Josh Blankenheim (Duluth) 58:31

Top 5: 2-Spencer Syvertson (Alexandria) 59:44, 3-Jason Crisp (Carlton) 1:00:46, 4-David Lewis (Nevis) 1:03:55, 5-Sean Pickle (St. Cloud) 1:04:00

Top area: 9-Miles Krueger (Baxter) 1:09:05, 12-Michael Hushagen (Brainerd) 1;12:22, 13-Mark Yungbauer (Motley) 1:13:29, 17-Gavin Jacobson (Pillager) 1:16:17

Female results

Individual winner: Jacquelyn Bacigalupi (Baxter) 1:10:00

Top 5: 2-Melissa Goble (Brainerd) 1:11:35, 3-Mata Agre (Nisswa) 1:12:03, 4-Jena Ogston (Duluth) 1:17:15, 5-Jen Birkmeier (Andover) 1:17:15

Other top area: 7-Jamie Wallace (Baxter) 1:19:48, 19-Kelsi Brusehaver (Baxter) 1:27:16, 22-Jessica Deshaw (Brainerd) 1:31:31, 23-Stephanie Etterman 1:31:41, 24-Elizabeth Diebel (Brainerd) 1:31:51, 25-Susan Moen (Deerwood) 1:31:58

Female athlete runs toward the finish line.
Jacquelyn Bacigalupi crosses the finish line with a time of 1:10:00 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Male athlete cyles along the roadway.
Josh Blankenheim cycles along the route of the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

What To Read Next
Kids compete in the Kiwanis Kids Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Whipple Beach Recreation Area in Baxter.
Sports
Endurance Sports: 18 firsts recorded at Kiwanis kids Tri
1h ago
Lakes Triathalon
Sports
Athletics: Lakes Country Triathlon back in action this weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Conrad Engstrom
CLC Raiders Logo.jpg
Sports
College Volleyball: Raiders sweep Fergus Falls
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Kids walk/run through lake water.
Local
Kids compete in annual triathlon
4h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Three girls gather to talk about books with a classroom visible in the background
Members Only
Local
Students prepare for Battle of the Books
14h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A deer eating plants in a yard.
Local
Ask the Master Gardener: A fence of fishing line effective in deterring deer from eating plants
15h ago
 · 
By  Jennifer Knutson | U of M Extension Master Gardener
Headshot of Tyler Addison and fiancee
Local
Road to Recovery: ‘There’s a better life out there’
Sep 21, 2022
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke