Endurance Sports: Blankenheim, Bacigalupi bring home tri titles

BAXTER — Josh Blankenheim of Duluth and Baxter’s Jacquelyn Bacigalupi captured the Lakes Country Triathlon Sunday, Aug. 27, at Whipple Beach.

Blakenheim won the overall race with a 58:31. The 43-year-old opened in fourth place after the swim. Alexandria’s Spencer Syverton of Alexandria was the top swimmer with a 6:21. Blankenheim exited the water in 6:47.

Blankenheim posted the fastest bike time with a 31:21. Syvertson was right behind with a 32:43. But it was on the run where Blankenheim secured his win as he ran a 17:37. The next fastest time came from Carlton’s Jason Crisp at 18:43.

Josh Blankenheim completes the race with a time of 58:31 during the Lakes Country Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baxter. Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch

Syvertson finished second and Crisp third overall.

The top area male was Miles Krueger who posted a ninth place 1:09.05. That was right before Bacigalupi, who bettered female runner-up Melissa Goble of Brainerd. Goble finished in 1:11.35, while Bacigalup won the female title in 1:10.00.

Pilar Dritz of Minneapolis was the fastest female swimmer in 7:06. Bacigalup was ninth after the swim, behind area athletes like Mata Agre of Nisswa and Jamie Wallace of Baxter. Goble was the seventh swimmer out of the water.

Bacigalupi turned things around on the bike where she was the seventh faster overall in 36:30. Goble was the second female and 15th overall at 38:58.

Agre posted the fastest female run time at 19:55. Goble was second in 21:39, but Bacigalupi held on with a 23:10 run time.

Complete results can be found at www.pickleevents.com .

Male results

Individual winner: Josh Blankenheim (Duluth) 58:31

Top 5: 2-Spencer Syvertson (Alexandria) 59:44, 3-Jason Crisp (Carlton) 1:00:46, 4-David Lewis (Nevis) 1:03:55, 5-Sean Pickle (St. Cloud) 1:04:00

Top area: 9-Miles Krueger (Baxter) 1:09:05, 12-Michael Hushagen (Brainerd) 1;12:22, 13-Mark Yungbauer (Motley) 1:13:29, 17-Gavin Jacobson (Pillager) 1:16:17

Female results

Individual winner: Jacquelyn Bacigalupi (Baxter) 1:10:00

Top 5: 2-Melissa Goble (Brainerd) 1:11:35, 3-Mata Agre (Nisswa) 1:12:03, 4-Jena Ogston (Duluth) 1:17:15, 5-Jen Birkmeier (Andover) 1:17:15

Other top area: 7-Jamie Wallace (Baxter) 1:19:48, 19-Kelsi Brusehaver (Baxter) 1:27:16, 22-Jessica Deshaw (Brainerd) 1:31:31, 23-Stephanie Etterman 1:31:41, 24-Elizabeth Diebel (Brainerd) 1:31:51, 25-Susan Moen (Deerwood) 1:31:58

