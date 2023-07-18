Golf: Karsnia posts top 10

HASTINGS — Sophia Karsnia of Cragun’s Legacy Courses finished 14-over par over three rounds to tie for sixth in the Minnesota State Junior Girls’ Championship at Hastings Golf Club.

Karsnia fired rounds of 78, 75 and 77 for a three-round total of 230.

Olivia Salonek of Keller Golf Club won the tournament with a 218.

Whitefish Men

PEQUOT LAKES — The team of Steve Umland, Mike Rancour, Don Skalman and Dave Puelston won the 2-low net of a Foursome Tuesday, July 11, during the Whitefish men’s league

Dan Hanson, Geoffrey Gothro, Terry Stansfield and Larry Rasibeck placed second while David Kath, Darrell Swanson, Dick Hansen and Dean Brandt got third.

Don Craig Stansfield were closest to the pin winners. Gothro and Ric Rowe drained the longest putts.

Whitefish Women

PEQUOT LAKES — Barb Hanson was the low net individual winner Wednesday, July 12, for the Whitefish Women 18-hole League.

Hanson topped the first flight with Debbie Enger in second and Cathy Munger third.

Julie Hofstedt won the second flight followed by Pam Musielelwicz in second and Roxanne Thompson in third.

Polly Colip Schoen captured the third flight with Brenda Hein in second and Cheryl Bontrager third.

Enger. Myra Faust, Faye Puelston, Schoen and Marguerite Baker made birdies. Enger, Anita Stensby, Baker, Schoen and Puelston made chip-ins.

