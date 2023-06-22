Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Golf: Minnesota Wild’s Boldy accepts exemption to play in CRMC Championship at Cragun's Resort

Right winger to compete in PGA TOUR Canada event hosted at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd

image002 (1).jpg
Minnesota Wild's Matt Boldy skates with the puck in an NHL game.
Bruce Kluckhohn / Minnesota Wild
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 3:28 PM

BRAINERD — Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy has accepted a sponsor’s exemption to play in PGA TOUR Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at Cragun’s Legacy Courses on Aug. 31-Sept 3.

Boldy was selected by the Wild with the 12th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and recently signed a multi-year contract extension with the franchise. A native of Millis, Massachusetts, the 22-year-old played his collegiate hockey at Boston College. An accomplished amateur golfer since childhood, Boldy will be navigating the Dutch Course’s Championship, par-70 layout, which will stretch to more than 7,000 yards for the event. The 156-player field will compete to win a share of the $225,000 purse in the official Fortinet Cup tournament.

This CRMC Championship presented by Gertens is the last full-field stop before players compete in the limited-field final tournament of the season, the Fortinet Cup Championship, in Calgary. The top Fortinet Cup points-earner gains membership to the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, a $25,000 bonus and an exemption into the PGA TOUR’s 2023 Fortinet Championship in California. The second-through-fifth finishers earn conditional 2024 Korn Ferry Tour membership, while all top-five finishers are also exempt into the final stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament, and those finishing sixth through 25th are exempt into the second stage.

“We are thrilled to have PGA TOUR Canada returning to Brainerd for the second year in a row,” said Jack Wawro, Director of Golf, at Cragun’s Legacy Courses, in a news release. “And we believe having Matt will add just that much more excitement to this year’s event. Matt is a very accomplished golfer and is very excited to see how his game will hold up against some of the best golfers in the world.”

Boldy has played 128 career NHL games, scoring 46 goals and assisting on 56 others. Tournament officials said it is anticipated Boldy’s participation in the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens will heighten awareness and support for the tournament's charity, the CRMC Foundation, and its support of three key initiatives: the Courage Cabinet, which offers financial assistance to cancer patients; Because of Brandon, which provides support to diabetes patients; and Hospice, which supports end-of-life care.

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
mprblackgolf1.jpg
Sports
Trailblazing Minnesota golfer working to get more Black women and girls in the game
June 22, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Nina Moini / MPR News
Tyler Seeling
Sports
Area Golf: Seeling qualifies into MGA Amateur Championship as co-medalist
June 19, 2023 10:01 PM
Ellen Lange races in a heat race on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at North Central Speedway in Barrows.
Sports
Stock Car Racing: Lange grabs 1st win as a teenager
June 19, 2023 03:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Lindholm
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Classic Scorpion snowmobiles are on display during the Scorpion Homecoming and Ice Fishing Contest Saturday at Crosby Memorial Park. (Kelly Humphrey, Brainerd Dispatch - Gallery and Video)
Local
Antique Snowmobile Club of America hosts summer meeting in Cuyuna lakes area
June 21, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
N2306P49005H.jpg
Local
Canine influenza outbreak continues
June 21, 2023 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
062123-CO-weekly-reports-nuisance-bears.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Anybody home? Nuisance black bear reports continue
June 21, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Family digging worms
Local
These kids have worms - and are ready to sell to anglers
June 21, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Hannah Ward