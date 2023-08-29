Golf: Minnesotans just miss qualifying for CRMC

PEQUOT LAKES — Minnesota’s own Ben Warlen of Stillwater and Alex Kline of Woodbury landed in a seven-player playoff Monday, Aug. 28, during the PGA Tour Canada’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens qualifier at The Preserve at Grand View Lodge

The seven players were vying for three remaining spots. They all shot 5-under in regulation, but during the playoffs Samuel Anderson of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Tommi Avant of Gilbert, Arizona, and Kade Johnson of Yorkton, Saskatchewan advanced to play in the four-day CRMC Championship at Craguns’ Legacy Courses starting Thursday, Aug. 31.

David Bradshaw of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, shot the low round of the qualifier with an 8-under 64. He fired a back nine 31 with a final five holes of birdie, birdie, eagle, par, birdie. He rang up five birdies on the front to go with two bogeys.

Tyler Leach of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, and Cristian DiMarco of Tampa, Florida both shot 7-under rounds.

Clayton Tribus of Madison, Wisconsin and J.D. Hughes of Orlando, Florida, shot 6-under to qualify.

Local players competing were Jake Wherley, who shot a 69. Hunter Rebrovich of Alexandria fired a 2-under 70.

Dawson Ringler shot a 73 as he prepares to head off to the University of Nebraska. Tyler Monda, fresh off winning the Legacy Club Championship tied for 75th with a 77.

Levi Nix of Crosslake also shot a 77. Casey Parker of Brainerd shot a 78 and Dennis Wilson of Brainerd shot an 82.