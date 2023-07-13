Golf: VanArragon wins Minnesota State Open; grabs CRMC Championship exemption
Minnesota State Open results from July 10-12.
HOPKINS — Caleb VanArragon of Bunker Hills finished 13-under par to win the Minnesota State Open by nine shots July 10-12 at Oak Ridge Country Club.
The victory gives VanArragon an exemption into CRMC Championship Aug. 28-Sept. 3 at Cragun’s Legacy Courses if he chooses to accept it.
VanArragon trailed by three shots after round one, but fired a 65 in round two and a 64 in round three to run away with the tournament.
Pierz graduate and current assistant coach at the University of Minnesota Robert Bell finished tied for 15th at 2-over.
Staples-Motley graduate Andrew Israelson finished tied for 21st with a score of 3-over.
Pequot Lakes graduate Tyler Seeling shot 10-over to be tied for 44th.
Rylin Petry of Cragun’s Legacy Courses finished tied for 55th along with Erine Rose of The Vintage at Staples a 13-over.
Jesse Nelson of The Pines at Grand View Lodge, Jack Wawro of Cragun’s Legacy Courses and Ryan Sharpe of Deacon’s Lodge all missed the cut after the first round.
