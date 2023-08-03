Hockey: Northerner Hockey Camp returns to Brainerd

BRAINERD — The Northerner Hockey Camp is returning to Brainerd August 14-17 at the Essentia Health Sports Center.

The camp caters to aspiring young athletes and made its first stop in Brainerd June 12-15 this summer.

The focus of the camp is to provide a comprehensive training experience to develop skill, improve game strategy and foster a passion for hockey.

The camp is run by Gavan Bickford and Emily Erickson who both played hockey for the Northern Lakes Lightning.

For more information visit their website at northernerhockeycamp.com.