Hockey: Northerner Hockey Camp returns to Brainerd
The Northerner Hockey Camp will make its second trip to Brainerd August 14-17.
BRAINERD — The Northerner Hockey Camp is returning to Brainerd August 14-17 at the Essentia Health Sports Center.
The camp caters to aspiring young athletes and made its first stop in Brainerd June 12-15 this summer.
The focus of the camp is to provide a comprehensive training experience to develop skill, improve game strategy and foster a passion for hockey.
The camp is run by Gavan Bickford and Emily Erickson who both played hockey for the Northern Lakes Lightning.
For more information visit their website at northernerhockeycamp.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT