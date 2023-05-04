Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hockey: Pohlkamp named Defenseman of the Year

Honors continue to pour in for former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp.

Pohlkamp_Eric.JPG
Eric Pohlkamp
Today at 5:13 PM

Former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp was named the USHL Defenseman of the Year Thursday, May 4.

The Bemidji State University commit finished with 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points in 59 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. He led all USHL defensemen in power-play goals with nine, power-play assists with 18 and power-play points with 27.

He was named USHL Defenseman of the Week twice and helped Team USA win gold at the World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ont., in December.

Pohlkamp was named an all-star for Team USA and was also selected to play in the BioSteel All-American Game for NHL draft-eligible prospects held in January in Detroit.

By  Dispatch staff report
