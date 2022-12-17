Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hockey: Pohlkamp registers hat trick

Erik Pohlkamp is playing for the United States in the World Junior A Challenge.

Pohlkamp_Eric.JPG
Eric Pohlkamp
December 16, 2022 08:58 PM
CORNWALL, Ontario — Former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp was a late add to the United States World Junior A team, but quickly showed he was worth the spot Friday, Dec. 16.

Pohlkamp put the USA up early with a 13:56 goal in the first period as the U.S. went on to defeat Latvia 9-0 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada.

Pohlkamp then tallied the first and third goals of the second period to register the hat trick in the preliminary rounds.

