Hockey: Pohlkamp registers hat trick

CORNWALL, Ontario — Former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp was a late add to the United States World Junior A team, but quickly showed he was worth the spot Friday, Dec. 16.

Pohlkamp put the USA up early with a 13:56 goal in the first period as the U.S. went on to defeat Latvia 9-0 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada.

Pohlkamp then tallied the first and third goals of the second period to register the hat trick in the preliminary rounds.