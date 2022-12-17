Hockey: Pohlkamp registers hat trick
Erik Pohlkamp is playing for the United States in the World Junior A Challenge.
CORNWALL, Ontario — Former Brainerd Warrior Eric Pohlkamp was a late add to the United States World Junior A team, but quickly showed he was worth the spot Friday, Dec. 16.
Pohlkamp put the USA up early with a 13:56 goal in the first period as the U.S. went on to defeat Latvia 9-0 at the Cornwall Civic Complex in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada.
Pohlkamp then tallied the first and third goals of the second period to register the hat trick in the preliminary rounds.