Hockey: Smith, Archibald NHL updates

Brainerd graduates Cole Smith and Josh Archibald continue as regulars on their respective National Hockey League teams.

Through Sunday’s NHL action, Smith has six assists in 29 games for the Nashville Predators. The 27-year-old left wing also has 30 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating. Archibald has four goals and two assists in 30 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 30-year-old forward has 18 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating.

Josh Archibald

Another Brainerd graduate, Mitch McLain, is playing for the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League, which is associated with the NHL’s Calgary Flames. The 29-year-old McLain has five goals, four assists and 41 penalty minutes in 17 games with the Wranglers.

