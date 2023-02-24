Men’s College Basketball: 2 Raiders land All-Division honors

BRAINERD — Central Lakes College’s Anthony (AJ) Burch was named the North Division Player of the Year.
The sophomore guard from Annapolis, Maryland, shot 44.1% from the floor, 40.0% from 3-point range and 89.7% from the free throw line in his 26 games this season. He averaged 15.3 points per game, and stole 37 balls, assisted on 176 baskets and grabbed 120 rebounds.
Burch helped his team earn a share of the MCAC North Division and will lead the Raiders into the NJCAA Region 13 Men's Basketball Tournament on Friday as the No. 2 seed in the North.
Burch was joined by teammate TJ Kornbaum on the All-North Division Team. The two were also named to the All-Minnesota College Athletic Conference team.
