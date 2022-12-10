Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports
Men’s College Basketball: Cyclones storm past Raiders

The Central Lakes College Raiders hosted the St. Cloud Technical Cyclones.

Langston Binns
By Dispatch staff report
December 09, 2022 09:33 PM
BRAINERD — Langston Binns came off the bench to score 15 points for the Central Lakes College Raiders in a 75-59 loss to the St. Cloud Technical Cylcons Friday, Dec. 9.

Carrson Jones added 10 points and Denzil Walker posted nine for CLC which drops to 2-5 on the season

St. Cloud 32 43 -- 75

Central Lakes 28 31 -- 59

ST. CLOUD TECHNICAL

Jacob Wulf 5, Reace Anders 3, Isaiah Foster 8, Elijah Mead 9, Manni Ukutegbe 9, Samaj Threats 10, Ibn Khalid 11, Ty’Shawn Bryant 20. FG 26-62 (41.9 percent), FT 14-21 (66.7 percent). 3-point 9-23 (39.1 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES

Carrson Jones 10, Anthony Burch 6, Langston Binns 15, Denzil Walker 9, TJ Kornbaum 4, Davion Jackson 4, Broden Fleisher 3, David Hosea 6, Ike Ugonna 2. FG 20-63 (31.7 percent), FT 15-21 (71.4 percent). 3-point 4-24 (16.7 percent). Overall: 2-5. Next: hosts Minnesota State 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

