Men’s College Basketball: Raider men remain atop North Division

BRAINERD — Michael Scott scored 18 points and Anthony Burch totaled 17 to lift the Central Lakes College Raiders to a 90-74 North Division win over the Hibbing Cardinals Friday, Feb. 3.

The Raiders swept the season series with an 86-72 win in Hibbing Friday, Jan. 6.

CLC received 24 minutes, seven points and nine rebounds from TJ Kornbaum off the bench. It was the Little Falls native’s first game back in three weeks after a concussion.

The first-place Raiders will carry an 8-1 division record into a matchup with Rainy River, Saturday, Feb 4. The Voyagers entered Friday action with a 7-2 record.

Hibbing 24 50 -- 74

Central Lakes 41 49 -- 90

HIBBING

Schuyler Pimentel 14, Alvin Judd 6, Sam Serna 6, Shawn Brown Jr. 5, Conor Goggin 11, Nick Moore 2, Ramaj Gordon 6, Ray Washington 24. FG 24-61 (39 percent), FT 20-30 (67 percent). 3-point 6-20 (30 percent).

CENTRAL LAKES